Over 6,000 Amazon Shoppers are Baking Their Way to Happiness With This Ingenious Rolling Pin

If you've ever tried to roll homemade pie crust to a specific width or cookie dough to a particular height, you know that a good rolling pin is an essential kitchen tool for a baker to have on hand. A rolling pin will make baking easier by allowing you to produce evenly measured dough for breads, cookies, and pies. The good ones give you years of hard work, and can often turn into a family heirloom piece. When it comes to choosing one, it's important to purchase the rolling pin that will handle all of your baking needs. If rolling dough to the right size and thickness is a big concern for you, Joseph Joseph's Adjustable Rolling Pin is the one for you.