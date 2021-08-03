Jocelyn Delk Adams Shares Hack for Making a DIY Bundt Pan When You Don't Have One
Bring on the Bundts!
Believe it or not, but not everybody owns a Bundt pan.
For the home baker who been forced to abandon a recipe solely because it required a Bundt pan, we have good news. There is a simple, affordable hack that will solve your cake woes and save valuable storage space. Win, win!
Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes shared a brilliant trick for DIY-ing a Bundt pan on Instagram last month using things you probably already have lying around the kitchen.
"Wanna make a Bundt cake but don't have a Bundt pan? Try this #hack!" Delk Adams captioned her latest how-to clip.
Delk Adams suggests using a regular round cake pan for the base, then placing an empty, clean can with the label removed in the center. (A tomato paste can is the perfect size.) Next, fill the can with rice to weigh it down, then spray the whole thing with nonstick spray. Last but not least, fill the pan with batter and voila, you have a Bundt cake!
It might not be the most beautiful dessert you turn out, but hey, it will still taste good. Desperate times call for desperate measures, y'all.
Speaking of Jocelyn Delk Adams and Bundt cakes, give her sour cream pound cake recipe a try.
