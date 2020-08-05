Jadeite Is the Retro Kitchen Trend We're Loving Right Now—Here Are 10 Favorite Items To Shop Online
Jadeite is one of those vintage kitchen trends that will always hold a warm place in our hearts, whether we’re remembering the butter dish that always headed up our grandmother’s table or the cake stand that she’d showcase her most delicious masterpieces. Ah, to smell those caramel cakes was to go into sugar overload. Luckily, what’s old is forever coming back as new, and jadeite is once again popping up all over the home trend forecast. From the cutest salt-and-pepper shakers to spice up your dinner table to the most charming iced tea pitcher that’ll have you porch-sitting in no time (and even a whole dinnerware set, too), these are our favorite jadeite kitchen items to shop now and enjoy always.
Butter Dish
Who wouldn’t be tempted to take a pat of perfectly softened butter from this milky green dish? Always have a stick ready for hot biscuits or when the need to bake something strikes fast.
Buy It: $16.99; amazon.com
Cake Stand
Make any layer cake look even prettier by displaying it on the counter in this retro cake stand. May we suggest our classic Caramel Cake?
Buy It: $35 and up; onekingslane.com
Measuring Cups
These measuring cups are like an extra dose of sugar for your baking cabinet. If you’ve been looking for more inspiration to bake, this set of four might be the ticket.
Buy It: $16.50; amazon.com
Salt-and-Pepper Shakers
Everyone needs a set of fancy salt-and-pepper shakers and a set of fun ones, and this jadeite duo is bound to bring a touch of happiness to any table.
Buy It: $34.95; amazon.com
Tea Pitcher
This pitcher makes a spell spent on the porch feel like you’re taking a step back in time to a classic Southern (iced) tea party—just have those tea cakes ready.
Buy It: $49; amazon.com
Coca-Cola Canisters
This Coca-Cola collection doubles down on the nostalgia by using retro milk-green glass. These canisters are great for keeping anything from coffee grounds to sugar safe and sound.
Buy It: $23.99 each; amazon.com
Mixing Bowl Set
It’s sad to think where we’d be without mixing bowls. Not knee-deep in blueberry muffins, that’s for sure. Calories don’t count if they’re stirred in a cute bowl, right?
Buy It: $71.99; wayfair.com
Malt Glasses
Another from the Coca-Cola collection, these malt glasses are just begging to be filled with a root beer float or one of our Tenntucky Blackberry Cobbler Sundaes.
Buy It: $59.99; amazon.com
Syrup Dispenser
Make Saturday morning breakfast at home feel as charming as the neighborhood diner with this syrup dispenser.
Buy It: $12.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Dinnerware Set
If you’re ready to go all in on the jadeite trend, shop this entire 16-piece set of dinnerware that could bring any family together at suppertime.
Buy It: $155; homedepot.com