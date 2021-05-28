The Best Iced Tea Pitchers for Serving Up Cold Glasses of Sweet Tea All Summer Long
Once you have perfected your sweet tea recipe, you'll need a pitcher to use for serving. Whether you want to replace your well-loved pitcher with a new one that's suitable for company or are looking to buy your first-ever pitcher, you may not know where to start. With so many different iced tea pitchers on the market, we're here to help you find the perfect one to fit your individual needs, personal style, and budget.
Best Overall Iced Tea Pitcher: Hiware Glass Pitcher
Best Iced Tea Pitcher on Amazon: Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher With Lid and Spout
Best Plastic Iced Tea Pitcher: Takeya Patented and Airtight Pitcher
Best Budget-Friendly Iced Tea Pitcher: Joey'z Slim Heavy Duty Plastic Measuring Pitcher
Personalized Iced Tea Pitcher: Mark & Graham Charlie Glass Iced Tea Carafe
Best Gallon Iced Tea Pitcher: Rubbermaid 1 Gallon Pitcher
Best Iced Tea Pitcher with Infuser: Takeya Iced Tea Maker with Patented Flash Chill Technology
Best Overall: Hiware Glass Pitcher
With a 68-ounce capacity and the ability to withstand heat up to 300 degrees, this glass pitcher is great for making, serving, and storing iced tea. It comes highly recommended from reviewers, many who say they use it every day. The lid also includes a filter, so you can infuse tea with fruit without particles slipping into the glasses as you pour the tea. For easy cleaning, it's dishwasher safe but also has a wide mouth to make hand washing a breeze.
Amazon's Choice: Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher With Lid and Spout
As Amazon's choice for "tea pitcher," this durable glass pitcher has received over 2,500 five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers. One reviewer summed it up by saying, "These are good quality pitchers. Though they are very light, they are very sturdy and strong. I use them to brew tea that I then put into the refrigerator for iced tea, so I start with hot water and the heat resistance has been excellent. They are easy to clean as well."
Best Plastic: Takeya Patented and Airtight Pitcher
This airtight, leakproof, and shatterproof plastic pitcher is a great option if you don't want glass. The pitcher is made with a material that will resist stains, cloudiness, and odors over time. The lid comes in several bright colors including green, blue, and pink but it is also available in black if you prefer a more classic look.
Best Budget-Friendly: Joey'z Slim Heavy Duty Plastic Measuring Pitcher
When sticking to a budget, you can still get a great pitcher for iced tea for under $10. This simple pitcher features a slim profile to help it easily fit in the refrigerator. A comfort grip handle makes pouring easy while measuring marks allows you to make drinks right in the pitcher.
Personalized Tea Pitcher: Mark & Graham Charlie Glass Iced Tea Carafe
If you're looking for a pitcher that is just as beautiful as it is functional, this personalized glass option from Mark & Graham is for you. Tea can be brewed and served out of the monogrammed carafe that includes a filter inside the lid.
Best Gallon: Rubbermaid 1 Gallon Pitcher
If you just need a simple pitcher that will hold a gallon of tea, this classic Rubbermaid option is for you. The three-way lid can be closed, open, or set to a slotted opening. It's dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.
Best with Infuser: Takeya Iced Tea Maker with Patented Flash Chill Technology
An included infuser in this plastic pitcher allows you to make tea and then chill it to serve in just 30 seconds. Simply add your favorite tea to the infuser, add hot water for brewing, remove infuser and add ice, shake for 30 seconds, then enjoy. The infuser can be used with loose leaf or bagged teas.