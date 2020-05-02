How to Make Brown Sugar at Home

At this point, we probably don’t have to tell you that cooking three meals a day while avoiding grocery stores is no easy feat. It’s no surprise that the coronavirus pandemic is changing the way we approach our favorite recipes. Without the ability to run out and pick up whatever ingredients we’re missing, home cooks are experimenting with substitutions and making more and more things from scratch.

From chocolate chip cookies to banana bread, if you’re baking your way through quarantine, you’re not alone. It also means that at some point over the course of the past two months, you’ve probably found yourself gazing longingly at an empty box of brown sugar.

But fear not, noble baker! You’ve likely got everything you need to make this sticky, sweet staple yourself.

Pardon us while we blow your minds, but brown sugar is just granulated sugar that has been enhanced with molasses. So, as long as you have those two ingredients on hand, you’re in baking business.

WATCH: Smart Substitutes for 3 Southern Pantry Staples

According to our friends at Kitchn the only difference between light and dark brown sugar is the ratio of molasses to sugar. For light brown sugar, use 1 tablespoon of molasses for every 1 cup of sugar. Dark brown sugar requires 2 tablespoons of molasses for every 1 cup of sugar.

To transform your plain sugar into the brown sugar your recipe requires, simply place the appropriate amount of sugar and molasses in a food processor and pulse until completely incorporated. If you don’t have a food processor, you can also mix the sugar and molasses together with a fork.

If you’re not using it immediately, you can store your homemade brown sugar in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one month.

Easy peasy!