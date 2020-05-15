Cleaning Your Air Fryer Is Not a Dreadable Task
Don’t put it off for a minute.
Dinner is coming right up when a smart air fryer is your kitchen companion, but does the routine maintenance take away some of the convenience? Definitely not. Learning how to clean your air fryer is as simple as following a few straightforward steps, which just might include loading up the dishwasher with the appliance's accessories and giving the rest of the unit a good wipe down. Yes, the process is just as easy as it sounds.
We broke down the steps for how to clean an air fryer, including how to clean an air fryer basket without the use of a dishwasher, and how to clean baked on grease from an air fryer—all in just five easy steps. Here’s how to do it.
- Unplug the unit. If you just used your air fryer, allow it to cool completely before handling. Alternatively, you can remove the basket and pan and run cool water over it to speed up the process.
- The basket, plate, and other removable accessories are likely dishwasher safe. Consult your user manual for best practices. If you prefer to wash by hand, use warm water, soap, and a soft sponge to wipe all parts clean. To remove baked-on grease, simply give the parts a soak in warm, soapy water before using a soft sponge to wipe clean.
- Wipe the inside of the fryer clean using a damp sponge or cloth. Soap is not recommended. Follow the same process for wiping down the exterior of the unit, including the controls.
- The heating element does not have to be cleaned with each use. Just clean it as needed using either a nonabrasive cloth or a brush, depending on instructions found in your user manual. The heating element should only be cleaned once cooled.
- Allow all parts to dry completely before reassembling.
WATCH: Tips From The Test Kitchen: How To Use Your Air Fryer
Final Tips:
- It’s best to clean your air fryer after each use. This will keep your machine working efficiently and mean less maintenance, hassle, and possibly a longer life for your air fryer in the long run.
- Put the spatula down! Whatever you do, don’t try to pry off messes using kitchen utensils.