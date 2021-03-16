An Amazon Reviewer Calls This Hot Dog Toaster "Literally the Greatest Appliance"

In today's the-one-thing-you-never-knew-you-needed news, we bring you the Nostalgia retro hot dog toaster. More than 5,500 5-star Amazon reviewers took the plunge and weren't sorry they did. Having one of those days? This is a quick and easy meal solution for any crowd. Just take it from one reviewer who calls it, "A Must Have for Lazy Young People." BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
Great for backyard barbecues, a novelty gift for your dad, college students, large families, and anyone who just plain old loves a good hot dog, the Nostalgia Pop-Up Hot Dog and Bun Toaster toasts two hot dogs at a time, helping them maintain their intended flavor and making them extra crispy. This hot dog toaster toasts all sides of the hot dog simultaneously while heating vertically, allowing grease to drain into a removable drip tray. Oh, and don't even get us started on the toasted buns. Once your teeth sink in with an audible crunch, you'll never grab one straight from the bag again.
The toaster grills two regular-size or extra-plump hot dogs and two buns at a time. You can adjust the heat setting and toasting timer to toast the hot dogs to your preference. If they haven't yet popped when your desired doneness is reached, press the "stop toasting" button and out they'll come. The removable hot dog cage easily holds hot dogs in place while toasting and they're easily removed once piping hot using the mini tongs that come along with your new appliance.
Cleaning is a breeze with a slide-out drip tray for post-toasting cleanup. Measuring three pounds, this hot dog toaster stores easily with a compact appliance cord that wraps under the toaster base. It's not limited to just hot dogs, toast pre-cooked chicken dogs, turkey dogs, veggie links, sausages, and brats too.
"This hot dog toaster is worth every penny," remarked a pleased 5-star Amazon reviewer. "I know this thing looks gimmicky, but it really is worth it if you enjoy a good hot dog!"
Choose from two different shades: Metallic Retro Red or Aqua.
BUY IT: $19.99 (Red) or $29.99 (Aqua); amazon.com