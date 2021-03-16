An Amazon Reviewer Calls This Hot Dog Toaster "Literally the Greatest Appliance"

Great for backyard barbecues, a novelty gift for your dad, college students, large families, and anyone who just plain old loves a good hot dog, the Nostalgia Pop-Up Hot Dog and Bun Toaster toasts two hot dogs at a time, helping them maintain their intended flavor and making them extra crispy. This hot dog toaster toasts all sides of the hot dog simultaneously while heating vertically, allowing grease to drain into a removable drip tray. Oh, and don't even get us started on the toasted buns. Once your teeth sink in with an audible crunch, you'll never grab one straight from the bag again.