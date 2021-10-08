These are the Kitchen Tools We're Stocking Up on Before the Holidays
When it comes to holiday prep, you can never start too early. Many a Southern hostess might even say her mind starts making notes for next year's menu even as she's still divvying up this year's leftovers. Maybe this dish could use a dash more salt, or maybe we should double up the batch of cookies for Santa next time since they seem to disappear far before any rooftop arrival.
No matter how many years you've welcomed the whole family into your home, there always seems to be one more thing you wish you had in the kitchen that would make the magical madness of preparing an elaborate meal that much easier. So this year we're getting a head start and grabbing the kitchen tools we always seem to wish we had on hand before it's too late. Here's the ultimate list of kitchen tools our editors are stocking up on now before the holidays.
Silicone Whisks
Whisks are a holiday prep MVP. We love the silicone coating that makes these whisks safe for using with any cookware. Plus, the color choices make any cooking step fun!
Stand Mixer Slicer and Shredder Attachment
If you have a stand mixer, you might as well squeeze it for all it'll give you. Treat yourself to a slicer and shredder attachment, and you practically have your own sous-chef for everything from vegetable slicing to cheese grating.
Food Thermometer
It's candy-making and meat-roasting season, so make sure you're prepared With the right thermometer on hand, you'll never have to second guess if you're prepared, whether melting chocolate or roasting a turkey.
Immersion Blender
Sauces are a staple of any menu this season. Instead of transporting your mixture into your blender, save yourself the extra step and clean up with an immersion blender. We love that this option comes with 9 speeds for any need.
Cookie Cutters
There's never a bad time to expand your cookie cutter collection. You may already have a cutter in the shape of a star, but you can't go wrong with a tree, candy cane, snowflake, snowman, or a gingerbread man.
Magnetic Measuring Spoons
Lots of cooking means lots of measuring. Keep things organized with these measuring spoons that stack on top of each other for simplicity.
Piping Bags and Tips
If you haven't pulled out your piping bags since last holiday season, it's possible they need to be replaced. Improper cleaning of reusable bags before storing for a long period of time can leave you with mold and other messes left from last season. Get ready for all of your cookie and cake decorating with a fresh set.
Cutlery Set
Is your cutlery set missing a knife or two? Or, can you just not get your super old set of knives sharp enough, no matter how well you try to sharpen them? Set your slicing up for success with a new set.
Turkey Roasting Pan
If it's your first time in charge of cooking the bird, it's time to gear up. This sizeable stainless steel piece has technology for even heat distribution and a cool grip handle to help you manage your hefty holiday main.