Amazon Shoppers Found the ‘Perfect Pitcher’ For Iced Tea—And It’s Only $19 Right Now

Nothing beats a glass of iced tea on a sweltering day. To enjoy this refreshing Southern staple, you'll need a pitcher that keeps your iced tea cold and fresh, and it's a bonus if you can make your tea directly in it. Amazon shoppers are raving about a glass pitcher that has all these great qualities, and right now, it's marked down to just $19.
Made with borosilicate glass and stainless steel, the Hiware Glass Pitcher has a large 68-ounce capacity, making it great for entertaining. It also has an ergonomic handle, a non-drip spout, and a wide mouth that makes adding in ice cubes or fruit easy. The pitcher can support temperatures from 0 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can hold a range of beverages including iced tea, hot tea, sangria, coffee, and cocktails. Plus, it's double annealed to withstand plenty of wear and tear.
The pitcher has a built-in strainer for filtering out pulp, tea leaves, and coffee grounds. You can make iced tea directly in the pitcher by putting boiling water, ice cubes, and tea bags into its main compartment, then waiting until the beverage has cooled down. And since the pitcher is dishwasher-safe and comes with a handheld scrub brush, you won't have to worry about a messy cleanup process afterwards.
Buy It: $18.99 (orig. $30); amazon.com
The best-selling pitcher has picked up over 3,800 perfect ratings on Amazon, with people praising its versatility and beautiful, sleek design. In their reviews, they note how sturdy it is ("I dropped this from a high pantry shelf and it didn't even crack") and how there are no spills while they pour.
"The pitcher I bought is stunning and works wonders beyond what I thought I was getting," one said. "It's not only a good way of holding ice-cold water and tea, but it's also a great pitcher overall. It's easy to clean, with a wide mouth and thick handles that make it feel secure in my hands even when it's full."
"The built-in strainer is great for iced tea and here in the South, we love our iced tea!" another added.
Temperatures are already climbing in the South, and it's predicted to be an extra-hot summer. Stay hydrated and cool with a free-flowing supply of iced tea, housed in what many reviewers are calling the "perfect pitcher." Shop the Hiware Glass Pitcher on Amazon today before it goes back up to its original price.