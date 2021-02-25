This Frying Pan That Combines Nonstick and Stainless Steel Cookware Is the Best of Both Worlds

After testing the pan in my own kitchen, I found it was also surprisingly lightweight. And true to the brand's word, its handle remains cool to the touch even when the pan is over high heat. Most importantly, it's a breeze to clean even when I've made a real mess of the pan. Overcooked food scraps practically fall off with just a little soap and hot water. Lastly, its promise to remain scratch-resistant also proved accurate—so much so that I feel free to slice into a cut of meat with a sharp knife right in the pan when I want to check how cooked through it is. It's a real novelty for me, considering I grew up with my mother reminding me never to use metal utensils on our cookware. (Sorry, Mom!)