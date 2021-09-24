Yes, the Speed Settings on Your Hand Mixer Actually Make a Difference

You may have kept the decades-old mixer you bought when you moved into your first apartment or maybe you're shopping around for just the right baking tools for your wedding registry . No matter the make or model, when it comes to elevating your baking and cooking, it's important to know how to use your hand mixer correctly.

Though each comes with a slightly different set up, you can always expect two metal beaters and a minimum of three to five speeds. Some mixers may even have ten or more speeds. Selecting the correct speed is as essential to the process as playing the correct tempo for a piece of music. If your cadence is too quick or too slow, it just doesn't come out right. Overmixing or undermixing can doom any recipe. The higher speeds on your mixer are generally best for creating a smooth consistency by beating or whipping while the lower speeds are meant for lighter mixing and creaming. Here's exactly what speed to choose for your cooking or baking needs, though remember to follow your recipe if it calls for something different.