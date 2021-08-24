Nearly 5,000 Home Cooks Love This Versatile Stand Mixer That's a 'Better Buy Than KitchenAid'
Most of us living in the South grew up with lemon cake, strawberry cobbler, banana nut bread, and, of course, banana pudding. For anyone with a sweet tooth, making those desserts comes with some kneading, whipping, and mixing to get it just like Mama's. Now, you can replicate those family recipes without putting in all that elbow grease with the help of an electric mixer, like the Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Stand Mixer that's "unbeatable for the price."
The Hamilton Beach stand mixer can whip cream, knead dough, and mix batter with the push of a button. Trust us, you'll be enjoying homemade dessert in no time with this beauty. It allows you to customize your kneading and mixing with seven powerful speeds, which are easy to operate via the accessible dial. The stand mixer even comes with a handy guide on the top that helps you select the best mixing speed for your baking needs.
Experienced bakers know that some kitchen appliances are only as good as the amount of power it delivers. That statement rings true with a stand mixer, especially when whipping up eggs or cream. Get ready to be amazed because this affordable electric mixer is designed with 300 watts of power, so you can enjoy fluffy white whipped cream crafted to perfection alongside that pie you're baking.
And while you can certainly whisk your ingredients by hand, this Amazon best-seller does the hard work for you. Depending on what you're making, choose between the three durable mixing attachments, including a dough hook for breads, a beater to combine mixtures, and a whisk to whip up just about everything, including eggs and cream. Don't forget to put on the splatter shield—that'll save you from a few accidents.
The best part truly is the mixing mechanism: As the head spins, the mixing attachment rotates individually to give you the best results possible. It's no wonder people call it the "superior mix master." The attachments are also designed to get all the mixture off the bowl, so there's nothing left behind to scrape. When you're done, simply hit the tilt up button to remove your mixing bowl or attachment.
Amazon shoppers are so impressed with the Hamilton Beach stand mixer, which has helped them make everything from French toast and pie crust to pizza dough and English muffin bread. One reviewer even says it's "the perfect mixer for all your baking needs." Others say that the affordable stand mixer is actually a "better buy than KitchenAid," which can set you back as much as $300 and up.
"This Hamilton mixer is everything, y'all!" writes one Amazon shopper. "It's lightweight; I love the handle to carry... It mixes, stirs, and kneads just great. I have absolutely no complaints."
"This is the best thing an elder like me could find," writes another. "It has a great ability to be easy to do all the things it is intended to do and is light to carry and move around. The lever to move the head up works fantastically, the flour shield is an ease for blending and is just like the KitchenAid I had years ago, which is too much for me now. Changing attachments is a breeze and I can easily lift the bowl, which I have been struggling doing without this. I love it!"
To whip up your favorite desserts in a snap, go with the Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Stand Mixer that's $110 on Amazon.