This $30 Blender Is So Powerful, Shoppers Say It's Better Than Their $200 Ones

A nutritious smoothie filled with greens, fruit, and almond milk is a delicious way to kickstart your morning. And to handle the toughest ingredients, like ice cubes or nuts, you'll need a blender that can pulverize anything its blades touch.
Over 12,300 Amazon shoppers love the $30 Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender, a "smoothie master" that makes delectable drinks in minutes. The best-selling smoothie blender comes with both an affordable price and some serious power. Shoppers are surprised by how quickly 700 watts of power can "liquefy at a push of a button," blending up anything from crunchy carrots to crisp apples. The trick is in its blending design that pulls liquid from the top down to where the blades are, ensuring your drink is lump-free.
Buy It: $30; amazon.com
One shopper says they throw a grocery list of ingredients into this blender every morning, including frozen fruit and vegetables, yogurt, seeds, and nuts with a dash of milk—and it works like a charm. "It doesn't even stutter—just chops it all up into a smoothie I can drink through a straw," the shopper writes. "Has never given me any trouble or failed to blend perfectly smoothly. Love this thing... especially for the price."
And it's as versatile as they come. Beyond making a delicious smoothie, the Hamilton Beach blender comes with 12 blending speeds (including purée and crush) that aid in making sauces, dips, and even soups. And because it has a glass jar, you won't have to deal with stains or odors, which tend to linger in plastic blenders. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe and comes with an Easyclean program, so you can blend and head out the door in no time.
Some Amazon shoppers say the Hamilton Beach Blender is so good, they've even bought a second to use when one is dirty. And for only $30, it's a steal, especially since several shoppers claim that it outperforms more expensive blenders. It "beats my $200 Breville hands down," says one shopper, while another writes, "I'll never have to spend another dollar on an overpriced smoothie again."
Want clump-free smoothies at home? The Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender is an unbeatable choice at just $30.