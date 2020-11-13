This Digital Kitchen Scale Will Turn You into a Baking Pro—and It's Only $13.95 on Amazon Prime

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Once upon a time, in a land before culinary school, I used to bake freestyle, with measuring cup and spoons, and messes galore. It was not fun, and let me tell you something, my brownie bars were one-part brownie, one-part unleavened flop. But here's a secret, you don't need to go to culinary school to become a baking whiz. Just buy a kitchen scale and you'll see a world of a difference in your skills. And in your ability to measure flour.

As for which specific kitchen scale out of the dizzying array of options on the market, allow us to solve that quandary—Greater Goods' Digital Food Kitchen Scale, available on Amazon Prime for $13.95 is the way to go. As food website The Kitchn recently pointed out, this particular scale has an average rating of 4.6 stars and 54,000 reviews. An Amazon #1 best-seller in the digital kitchen scales category, the sleek scale is easy-to-read thanks to a high-contrast LCD screen. With an 11-pound capacity, the scale's readings are accurate within one gram or 0.1 ounce and using the "Zero" button, you can subtract the weight of a container before measuring an ingredient. (As you become more accustomed to using the scale and eye-balling ingredients, this means no more washing a bunch of measuring cups and spoons every time you want to bake a cake since you can reuse the same vessel for your measurements.)

In addition to being a workhorse for baking, if you're looking to eat healthier, this scale makes it easy to measure out portions by the ounce (or grams if that's your preference) so you can make sure you're not going overboard on the pasta salad with dinner.