Vintage Gelatin Mold Pans Southerners Will Never Retire
In the South, just flipping through old family recipe boxes and community cookbooks will tell you one thing for certain: There’s almost nothing that a Southern cook can’t congeal. Sure, citrus-flavored molds and classic tomato aspics are to be expected. These will never go out of style. But ingredients like shrimp, ham, and avocado? At times, we wish we could unsee the things we’ve seen. Nonetheless, these congealed salads are a Southern essential.While Mama might still house all of her beloved gelatin mold pans—of which she knows all the shapes and names—in her kitchen, we’re in need of a directory. (After all, it’s quite en vogue to hang vintage mold pans as wall art, like fine china.) From classic fluted to fancy scalloped to adorable miniatures, these jello mold pans are begging to grace your holiday table this year.
Starburst Pan
Buy It: Nordic Ware Brilliance Bundt Pan, $35.99; amazon.com
Recipe: Three-Layer Mold
A starburst-shaped masterpiece will be the perfect centerpiece for your holiday spread. Plus, you can make it ahead to save some time in the kitchen.
Curved Ridge Pan
Buy It: Nordic Ware Party Bundt, $38; williams-sonoma.com
Recipe: Lime Gelatin and Cottage Cheese Salad
For a classy affair, call on this most debonair of molds. The classic, curved ridges lend a touch of elegance, don’t you think?
Fluted Swirl Pan
Buy It: Silicone Fluted Bundt, $9; amazon.com
Recipe: Tomato Aspic
Reach optimal jiggle potential with this mold. The fluted form feels both whimsical and fancy, which is why we favor it for our beloved tomato aspic.
Classic Fluted Pan
Buy It: Vintage Rubber Mold, $20; etsy.com
Recipe: Molded Cranberry Salad
Hello, old friend. This traditional mold makes any gelatin salad look its very best.
Mini Ridged Bundts
Buy It: Assorted Mini Bundts, $9.99; amazon.com
Recipe: White Sangria Salad
My, what cute little Bundts we have here. Turn your congealed salad into a gang of miniature congealed salads. This might be our favorite.
Ridged Ring Mold
Buy It: Gelatin Mold Ring, $14.99; amazon.com
Recipe: Berries and Bubbles
For a more modern look, this shallow pan doubles as an ice ring mold, which means you can use it for both your Christmas punch and congealed salad.
Square Pan
Buy It: Nordic Ware Square Bundt, $38; williams-sonoma.com
Something about the combination of sharp edges with that come-hither jiggle of a gelatin salad feels right. This square-shaped mold agrees.
Scalloped Edge Mold
Buy It: Vintage Round Mold, $8; etsy.com
Recipe: Spiced Coconut-Cherry Mold
Oh, you scalloped sneak. This mold was tough to find, but the round indentations on top are made to house frozen cherries. Simply pop them in each spot, and pour your gelatinous mixture on top.
Rectangular Mold
Buy It: Loaf Pan, $7.99; amazon.com
When Mama needed a no-nonsense mold, this did the trick. Simple and compact, a rectangular mold might be the easiest to transport.
Mini Pie Pan
Buy It: Mini Pie Pan, $12.49; michaels.com
Recipe: Lemon Cupcakes with Lavender Frosting
A congealed salad with…piecrust? Crazier things have happened. While you can use your muffin pan for this mold, these miniature pie pans give it a slightly more shallow shape.
Pie-Shaped Mold
Buy It: Nordic Ware Charlotte Pan, $39.95; williams-sonoma.com
Recipe: Aunt Laura’s Stained Glass Cake
May we suggest using this ladyfinger-style rim instead of a traditional pie pan? It perfectly complements a stained glass-style gelatin salad.
Solera Mold
Buy It: Nordic Ware Solera Mold, $31; amazon.com
Put a sunny spin on your citrus-flavored gelatin salads. This Art Deco-inspired mold feels quite refined.
Ladyfinger Ring Mold
Buy It: Tupperware Jel Ring Jello Mold, $21.99; amazon.com
Perhaps more suited for an ice cream cake, this retro mold gives ladyfinger-like ridges on both the outside and inside. Because just one or the other would look silly, right?