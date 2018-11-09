Vintage Gelatin Mold Pans Southerners Will Never Retire

In the South, just flipping through old family recipe boxes and community cookbooks will tell you one thing for certain: There’s almost nothing that a Southern cook can’t congeal. Sure, citrus-flavored molds and classic tomato aspics are to be expected. These will never go out of style. But ingredients like shrimp, ham, and avocado? At times, we wish we could unsee the things we’ve seen. Nonetheless, these congealed salads are a Southern essential.While Mama might still house all of her beloved gelatin mold pans—of which she knows all the shapes and names—in her kitchen, we’re in need of a directory. (After all, it’s quite en vogue to hang vintage mold pans as wall art, like fine china.) From classic fluted to fancy scalloped to adorable miniatures, these jello mold pans are begging to grace your holiday table this year.