The $13 Secret to Cleaning Up Excess Cooking Oil

The powder comes in pre-measured packages, so you don't even have to think about how much to use every time you cook. And each pack can work its magic on up to 8 cups of oil at a time. It eliminates the potential mess that comes with attempting to funnel oil into a container from a pan and won't leave you tempted to simply pour the leftover oil down the drain. As mama surely taught you, that can cause clogs and pipe damage.