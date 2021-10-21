The $13 Secret to Cleaning Up Excess Cooking Oil
Fried food is one of the many great pleasures in life. Whether your specialty is fried chicken or homemade donuts, cooking with oil requires a bit of extra work—namely when it comes time to clean up the kitchen. While you likely grew up learning to pour excess oil into a sealed container and freeze it before tossing it in the trash, there are new ways to dispose of cooking oils. And one genius solution is available on Amazon for just $13.
If you're wondering what to do with oil after frying food, consider trying out this cooking oil solidifier from Fryaway. Made from plant-derived fats, the powder safely and effectively solidifies cooking oil right in your pan, so you can easily shovel it directly in the trash—no mystery freezer container necessary. All you have to do is sprinkle the powder into hot oil, wait for it to cool down and solidify, then throw it away.
The powder comes in pre-measured packages, so you don't even have to think about how much to use every time you cook. And each pack can work its magic on up to 8 cups of oil at a time. It eliminates the potential mess that comes with attempting to funnel oil into a container from a pan and won't leave you tempted to simply pour the leftover oil down the drain. As mama surely taught you, that can cause clogs and pipe damage.
While the cleaning aid doesn't have many ratings on Amazon yet, most are positive and confirm that the powder is a great alternative to more traditional cleanup methods. "This totally works," said one reviewer. "I'm much happier doing it this way than looking around for a container, refrigerating it, or throwing it down the sink."
If you frequently deep fry food, this cooking oil solidifier is a great way to cut down cleaning time in the kitchen and prevent messy spills. Order one today to test it out just in time for Thanksgiving.
