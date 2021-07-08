You Can't Have an Outdoor Gathering Without This $22 Mason Jar-Inspired Beverage Dispenser
Sipping iced tea or refreshing lemonade on your porch is the way to spend summer afternoons. How else will you survive the heat? And when you're ready to host outdoor gatherings with family and friends, you can show 'em that Southern hospitality with a little pizazz thanks to the "classic and classy" FineDine Glass Beverage Dispenser that keeps drinks cold for $22.
Made with premium-grade glass and stainless steel hardware, the large drink dispenser is all you need to make a statement on your cookout table. Why? It has a Mason jar aesthetic that totally outdoes a plain ol' plastic one with fun vintage details like the writing embedded in the glassware and the classic "established" date that's so 1950s.
BUY IT: $21.24 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Along with its "heirloom quality" vibe, the glass drink dispenser has a metal screw-on lid that covers the wide opening. Shoppers love how big the mouth is because it allows them to add in flavorful fruit pieces or herbs—plus, it makes it easy to clean. And for the price? It can't be beat. People even say it "looks expensive" and makes their drinks "look fancy!"
If you're planning a large outdoor party, the Amazon best-seller will make sure your guests are fully refreshed due to its 1-gallon capacity and its self-serving stainless steel spigot. Multiple shoppers confirm that the spout is simple to use and has a leak-free design, as long as you follow the instructions. One reviewer even put it to the test by placing a towel underneath overnight. The next morning, they said the towel was "as dry as a bone."
"This container is lovely," writes one Amazon shopper. "Not only does it look good (it has a cute Mason jar aesthetic), but it's very well made. I was afraid of the spigot being leaky because that seems to be a problem with a lot of beverage dispensers, but if you install the spigot correctly, it's impossible to get leaks because the hole is completely sealed."
Unlike other beverage dispensers that can't keep your drinks chilled, the FineDine jug can with ease—and without watering down your juice. The secret is the acrylic ice cylinder in the middle. Simply put your ice cubes inside the cylinder, and even as they melt, they'll stay contained inside, meaning your drinks will still taste amazing even after a couple of hours in the sun.
Shoppers use the dispenser to serve everything from infused water to iced tea to lemonade to even kombucha. Some also use it for adult beverages like sangria, too. And because it's made of glass, you won't have to deal with any lingering smells or stains left behind, either. Functional and beautiful? You can't ask for more.
To put chilled drinks of full display, consider the vintage-looking FineDine Glass Beverage Dispenser that's on sale for $22 at Amazon.