11 Modern Farmhouse Kitchen Pieces Every Southern Home Needs
Modern farmhouse decor has surged in popularity thanks in large part to home renovation and design shows spearheaded by the likes of Chip and Joanna Gaines. Its classic design elements, like rustic wood and wrought iron decorated in washed paint and sweet, homey sayings, are now in the mainstream. Farmhouse kitchen decor in particular is in demand, and for the widest selection—and unbeatable prices—Amazon is a great place to start.
The choices, however, are overwhelming: A search result for this favorite style shows over 30,000 results! That’s why we narrowed down our 12 favorite farmhouse-style kitchen accessories at Amazon that will complement just about any kitchen—so you don’t have to. And not only is each piece pretty affordable at under $40, many are also on sale.
There’s a utensil holder that looks just like a weathered barn door and an extra-large metal breadbox and matching butter dish with elegant calligraphy scrawled across it (and even more coordinating pieces below). We also found a pig-embellished bacon grease container (in case you’re still using an old coffee can): It has a stainless steel mesh screen strainer inside, so all that’s left behind is pure bacon fat to reuse for cooking. It’s made of porcelain that can withstand the high temperatures of grease as it’s poured straight from a pan and can hold up to 3.5 cups. Store this cute container on the counter right next to the stovetop where it’s needed or in the refrigerator for longer periods of time.
See more and shop all 11 of our favorite farmhouse-style kitchen picks on Amazon below.