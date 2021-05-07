11 Modern Farmhouse Kitchen Pieces Every Southern Home Needs

Choose from napkin holders, butter dishes, bread boxes, and more—all under $40.
By Ariel Scotti
May 07, 2021
Modern farmhouse decor has surged in popularity thanks in large part to home renovation and design shows spearheaded by the likes of Chip and Joanna Gaines. Its classic design elements, like rustic wood and wrought iron decorated in washed paint and sweet, homey sayings, are now in the mainstream. Farmhouse kitchen decor in particular is in demand, and for the widest selection—and unbeatable prices—Amazon is a great place to start. 

The choices, however, are overwhelming: A search result for this favorite style shows over 30,000 results! That’s why we narrowed down our 12 favorite farmhouse-style kitchen accessories at Amazon that will complement just about any kitchen—so you don’t have to. And not only is each piece pretty affordable at under $40, many are also on sale.

There’s a utensil holder that looks just like a weathered barn door and an extra-large metal breadbox and matching butter dish with elegant calligraphy scrawled across it (and even more coordinating pieces below). We also found a pig-embellished bacon grease container (in case you’re still using an old coffee can): It has a stainless steel mesh screen strainer inside, so all that’s left behind is pure bacon fat to reuse for cooking. It’s made of porcelain that can withstand the high temperatures of grease as it’s poured straight from a pan and can hold up to 3.5 cups. Store this cute container on the counter right next to the stovetop where it’s needed or in the refrigerator for longer periods of time.

See more and shop all 11 of our favorite farmhouse-style kitchen picks on Amazon below. 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Home Acre Designs Collection Bread Box

BUY IT: $36.99 (orig. $48.97); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Love-Kankei Floating Rustic Wood Shelves, Set of 3

BUY IT: $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Mainevent Felt Letter Board with 12x17 Inch Rustic Wood Frame

BUY IT: $28.97; amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Home Acre Designs Butter Dish with Lid

BUY IT: $17.97 (orig. $22.98); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Pinetree Art Rustic Farmhouse Kitchen Wall Decor

BUY IT: $16.90; amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Autumn Alley Barn Door Rustic Kitchen Utensil Holder

BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Briink Collective Bacon Grease Container with Strainer

BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Farmlyn Creek Galvanized Chicken Serving Tray

BUY IT: $20.99; amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Home Acre Designs Collection Napkin Holder

BUY IT: $14.97 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Amolliar Mason Jar Liquid Soap Dispenser

BUY IT: $14.97 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

KAF Home Classic Farmhouse Stripe Kitchen Towels, Set of 12

BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
