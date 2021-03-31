Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Easy-to-Use Jar Opener–And It’s 30 Percent Off Right Now

Opening jars seems like a simple task—but sometimes, a particularly tough lid comes along that just doesn't want to give way no matter how much elbow grease you put into it. Add in common health issues like arthritis or weak wrists, and the twisting and turning can become daunting, painful, and sometimes even impossible. Luckily, there's an easy and inexpensive kitchen gadget that can help.
The EZ Off Jar Opener attaches to a cabinet, cupboard, or shelf with the help of a peel-and-stick adhesive and three screws. Once it's in place, all that's left to do is slide a jar into the V-shaped opening and twist. A line of grippy "teeth" takes hold of the item and effortlessly loosens the lid with minimal effort on the operator's part. The gadget can be operated with just one hand, and it works on jars of all sizes and shapes.
Buy It: $14 (orig. $20); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers swear by the EZ Off Jar Opener's ease of use, simple installation, and unbeatable price. ″I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues,″ one customer wrote in a review they titled "My Best Gadget Ever!" "Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters."
The jar opener is a useful tool for anyone, but especially for seniors.
"Though I admit to being a senior citizen, I don't think of myself as old by any means. I can still open a jar with no problem. I bought this for my father-in-law and after we put it up, I fell in love with this thing and ordered myself one. It's so easy to use it's crazy," another reviewer raved. "With all the junk you can order off the internet it's refreshing to get something that actually works exactly as advertised."
One customer even waited two years to review their EZ Off Jar Opener to ensure it would stand the test of time. ″I had carpal tunnel surgery on both wrists several years ago,″ the reviewer wrote. "This baby works! It just works. I've used it to open Coke bottles, hot sauce bottles (very small lids), pickle jars (large lids), and about every size in between. Never a hitch… In almost two years of use, there is not the slightest sign this will ever wear out. Highly recommended."
The best part? Right now, the jar-opening device is 30 percent off at Amazon. While one will usually cost you $20, right now it's just $14. But according to reviewers, it's ″worth every penny" regardless of the price.