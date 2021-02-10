This Popcorn Maker with Over 21,000 Amazon Reviews Is Perfect for Movie Nights On Your Couch

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you grew up watching your grandmother pop her own homemade popcorn on the stovetop, the measly microwave bags don't necessarily inspire the same fuzzy feelings on movie night. While pre-popped bags of Boom Chicka Pop might make the best salty afternoon snack on any Wednesday, there's just something special about warm, buttery popcorn freshly popped before turning on Netflix or the Hallmark Channel with the family—or on a rare (but appreciated) solo night-in.

Meet somewhere in the middle of your grandmother's technique and those quick-fix bags from the grocery store with the popular Ecolution Original Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper that's garnered over 21,000 reviews on Amazon. What makes this cheap kitchen gadget so beloved by shoppers? Firstly, it's adorable. And the glass and silicone dishwasher-safe popper offers a more enjoyable snacking experience overall. It's microwave-to-mouth, and who doesn't love that?

Secondly, it lets you pop your very own kernels as butter melts in real time to drip and cover your popcorn in delicious flavor. The result is a fresh-tasting batch of homemade popcorn made in the microwave that you can customize as you wish. (Hint: Add Parmesan cheese after the butter and shake it all up. Trust us.) You can't go wrong using these old-fashioned baby white Amish Country kernels.

It's important to note that butter or oil is not required to cook your popcorn in this maker, which shoppers say is a nice feature for those who are trying to skip out on the toppings altogether. Plus, the popper comes in the perfect form for snacking with the option of easily pouring into a bowl right out of the microwave with the heat-sparing handle. There are also two sizes to choose from: one for snacking and one for bigger family-friendly batches. All in all, it makes a classic movie snack feel exciting again—no messy stovetop required. Now, learn how to throw the best backyard movie night ever.

Shop both sizes of Amazon's best-selling popcorn maker below.