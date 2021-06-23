If You've Never Tried a Quick-Thaw Defrosting Tray, Prepare To Be Amazed By How Fast It Actually Works
Anyone who frequently cooks at home knows that defrosting frozen food items can really put a wrench in your dinner plans. Frozen chicken and other raw meats are the most typical offenders, but don't forget about all of those homemade casseroles, soups, and specially saved desserts that you might stock up in the freezer for a rainy day. Moreover, we can all probably agree that the fiasco often goes something like this: You come home only to realize that the person responsible for pulling out the frozen bacon for the crunchy, snackable Bacon Bites you were going to bring to book club (they know who they are!) totally forgot. You're out of time and left scrambling.
Those of us who grew up with a mother or grandmother that used a defrosting tray? We don't break a sweat. That bacon will get naturally defrosted in no time, without the need to nuke it in the microwave. Because, ew. For those who have never heard of a defrosting tray, meet your new favorite weeknight hero to swoop in and save dinner whenever you need to thaw out something from the freezer quickly and safely. It's as close as you can get to all-natural thawing, but it works around 3 to 5 times faster, depending on what you're defrosting. For pieces of fish, poultry, or red meat that would normally take hours to thaw, it makes a monumental difference.
So, how exactly does this sorcery work? It's actually simple. The tray is made with aluminum, which pulls heat from its surroundings and speeds up the warming process way more than when the frozen food is just sitting on top of the counter or in the sink. It requires no preheating or fussing and is even suitable for throwing in the dishwasher after to get rid of any bacteria. Chicken breasts and salmon fillets are thawed in less than an hour (sometimes closer to half an hour, for very thin cuts!) and you've saved tons of time and stress.
Whether you're short on time, have forgotten to plan ahead, or suddenly get a craving or request, this defrosting tray can help make quick and easy work of thawing out frozen food items. Shop our favorite defrosting tray recommendation below.
Related Items
Evelots Quick-Thaw Defrosting Tray
Thaw food 3 to 5 times faster with this coated aluminum defrosting tray. If that's not magic, we don't know what is.
BUY IT: $15.99; amazon.com