When I cook for myself, I usually take the vegetarian or vegan route because I don't like handling raw meat, nor am I fond of the delicatessen. This means a lot of vegetables find their way onto my plate. Especially when I make ratatouille—and I make it a lot. In Paris, it was the easiest thing to shop for at the market. But prepping the vegetables? Some days I wanted to forget about it. In a tiny (I mean TINY) studio, there was barely any counter and storage space. Some days, my vegetable haul barely fit. There was no room to think about a colander and separate cutting board. I was trying to make sure it didn't all fall on the floor. This cutting board with a colander may have made me think differently.