This All-in-One Cutting Board Colander Helps Make Prepping Fresh Veggies Easier Than Ever Before

Two for one and takes up barely any space at all.
By Marissa Wu
August 18, 2021
If there's one thing I can't say no to, it's efficiency and organization. This comes from moving, on average, once a year the last five years or so. I quickly learned that anything that was not absolutely necessary to survival nor happiness (happiness equating to art equipment, a teapot, and my cookbook collection) had to go. Case en point: When I move to Birmingham, I'm only taking what I can fit in my (very small) car, which equates to about three boxes worth of belongings.

There is one thing I will occasionally bend on, and that is any kitchen gadget or accessory that I deem essential to happiness. And, gosh darn it, where was this cutting board with a colander (and knife!) when I needed it?

When I cook for myself, I usually take the vegetarian or vegan route because I don't like handling raw meat, nor am I fond of the delicatessen. This means a lot of vegetables find their way onto my plate. Especially when I make ratatouille—and I make it a lot. In Paris, it was the easiest thing to shop for at the market. But prepping the vegetables? Some days I wanted to forget about it. In a tiny (I mean TINY) studio, there was barely any counter and storage space. Some days, my vegetable haul barely fit. There was no room to think about a colander and separate cutting board. I was trying to make sure it didn't all fall on the floor. This cutting board with a colander may have made me think differently.

It's a prime study in efficiency and minimalism—if you want it to lay flat, it becomes a cutting board, and the ample surface will handle several vegetables at a time. If you want to wash your vegetables, the cutting board expands into a colander and fits neatly in the sink. It even comes with a little plug you can use to drain the water out afterwards. Then, simply re-collapse the colander and it becomes a cutting board again.

This cutting-board-with-colander contraption certainly has its fans. Everyone from mobile homeowners to campers in travel trailers have good things to say about it. It's sturdy enough to handle a watermelon or slab of meat at a campsite. Someone used it to give their toy poodle (named Lucy) a bath. Yet another repurposed it as a washtub for dirty dishes.

So, it's safe to say this invention can be close to anything you might want it to be. Whether that's the run-of-the-mill vegetable chopping board to prep your summer okra and fried green tomatoes or another inventive purpose, this cutting board and colander is up to the task.

