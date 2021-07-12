Shoppers Say This Electric Griddle Is the 'Perfect Solution for Summer Cooking'
When the Southern heat gets unbearable, the last thing you want to do is add to the extreme temperatures while cooking a meal. Even the best air conditioning may not be enough to counteract the extra heat from using the oven or stovetop, but Amazon shoppers found the perfect solution for summertime cooking: the Cuisinart Electric Griddle. Crafted with stainless steel, the small appliance can whip up plenty of recipes without heating up your kitchen too much in the process.
With a sleek and modern design, the indoor grill has easy-to-use controls and controls and a digital display that shows the temperature and timer. It comes with non-sticking grill plates that are dishwasher-safe and a scraping tool for easy cleanup.
Buy It: $99.95; amazon.com
The griddle is compact in design but mighty in its temperature, which can reach 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The high heat makes it great for everything from pressing paninis to grilling chicken to cooking burgers quickly and without a big mess to clean up.
The electric griddle has earned over 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love its functionality and design. One person purchased the griddle to minimize heat from cooking. "I got this to replace my stove top grill that rusted and is too hot to use in the summer. This is super easy to clean and easy to use. The grill plate comes off with a press of a button. It's easy to wipe down. No burnt pieces stuck on after and the drip tray is a life saver."
It also comes in handy for summer travels like camping or RVing, according to a shopper called the grill "the perfect solution for summer cooking." They continued: "My daughter is spending the summer in an RV and cooks for two and hooks it up outside on the picnic table and doesn't have to fire up the charcoal grill for a couple of burgers or chicken and vegetables. [It's] versatile for making grilled cheeses and paninis."
"Buy this immediately," another wrote. "I use it all the time! I cooked burgers on it last night, and it was super quick and easy! The fat runs off the griddle plates into a removable storage bin—the plates are reversible from a flat top to a grill."
Stay cool in the Southern heat by forgoing the oven and cooking with this portable griddle that shoppers call "the best buy ever."