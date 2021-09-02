This Crockpot Slow Cooker With 9,500 Five-Star Ratings Is Just $30 Right Now
Using a slow cooker to make family meals is an absolute staple for so many down South. It delivers the most tender pork ribs, fall-off-the-bone chicken, and belly-warming soups and stews to absolute perfection. And with minimal effort. If you don't have a slow cooker in your kitchen, you're missing out. But right now, you can change all that because the popular Crockpot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker is officially on sale ahead of Labor Day, and shoppers say it's "everything you need in a Crockpot."
Make everything from pot roast to hearty chili with this manual slow cooker. It has a large, 7-quart capacity to make enough to serve the whole family and then some. Reviewers say that the large stoneware capacity "makes such a difference" because they can prepare all kinds of meals like soups, pulled pork, and even a whole chicken.
BUY IT: $29.99 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com
All you have to do is throw your ingredients in the oval-shaped slow cooker and watch it work magic to make a piping hot dish in just a few hours, making it a "great time saver." With 1,500 watts of power, the slow cooker has the ability to thoroughly cook every kind of stew or meat to perfection. And yes, shoppers confirm "it really does leave meat 'falling off the bone.'"Just customize how fast your meals cook by choosing either low or high on the cooking time dial.
This way, you can set the "old faithful" slow cooker and let it do the hard work for you while you do the laundry, work, or play with the kiddos. And shoppers say it definitely beats cooking over a hot stove for hours—especially when you can get these results with minimal effort. Plus, this Crockpot slow cooker also has a warming function to keep meals at the perfect ready-to-eat temperature without having to microwave it.
And cleanup is just as easy as cooking with the Crockpot. The inner stoneware and lid are both dishwasher safe, so you don't even have to wash it by hand. Additionally, the stainless-steel exterior has a stylish appearance that'll look good on your countertop—because truly, you won't want to put it away. In fact, one shopper who swears by it says they use it four to five times a week.
It's no wonder that shoppers call this the "slow cooker of my dreams." The top Amazon best-seller even has nearly 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they "can't live without a Crockpot in [their] life."
One thing to note is that this no-frills slow cooker does not come with a timer, however, several shoppers say they "prefer the simple style" because that means less things to worry about in the long run. Our suggestion? Use an external timer or even your phone for the best cooking results.
"This is just what I wanted, no frills, no bells and no whistles," writes one Amazon shopper. "I've spent a lot on Crockpots in the past and it's just not necessary. This serves its purpose as intended and does just as good a job as any other Crockpot I've had."
"I love this slow cooker. I use it a couple of times per month and it consistently delivers wonderful meals," writes another who meal-preps the night before. "[When] I leave for work in the morning, I set the dish in the slow-cooker, turn it on low, and when I get home eight hours later, I have a hot meal all ready to go. For someone who works during the days, this is a super convenient way to eat healthy home-cooked meals while maximizing your time."
Don't delay! Get the Crockpot slow cooker that'll totally transform your kitchen game while it's 25 percent off on Amazon.