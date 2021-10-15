I Never Leave Costco Without Stopping in the Seafood Department

Paper towels? Absolutely. Giant muffins and a cheesecake for a crowd? Naturally. Snacks, snacks, and more snacks? Not even a question. But when it comes to the one item I'll never leave Costco without, it hails straight from the seafood section. Costco's Kirkland Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter is a winner of a weeknight dinner and I am here to sing its praises.

The pre-prepped dish comes with three seasoned salmon fillets (I've also spotted a two-pack on occasion) that are topped with dill and a generous scoop of Basil Pesto Butter. The baking instructions are fixed to the label so all you have to do is preheat the oven, remove the cover, and pop that baking tin into the oven. It couldn't be easier. About 20 minutes later you'll be rewarded with the most flavorful salmon—and you barely had to lift a finger.

Costco Sign Credit: Getty/SOPA Images / Contributor

You really can't beat the easy cleanup of baking in the disposable pan but I've been known to transfer mine to a larger dish so I can make a full meal of it. Broccoli florets that have been tossed in olive oil and seasoned with salt and pepper will roast up nicely when cooked alongside the fish and might even benefit from a bit of the Basil Pesto Butter making its way over to those cruciferous little greens. Suddenly I have a full meal and all I had to do was chop a little broccoli.