This $8 Corn-Stripping Tool Would've Saved My Grandmother Hours of Time During Sweet Corn Season

For anyone who has memories reminiscent of being hauled over to your grandmother's house the minute in-season sweet corn hit the farm stands in order to help shuck and cut the kernels from literally dozens of raw corn cobs every year—like I do!—you know the true elbow grease that goes into a big homemade pot of fresh creamed corn. You also know that there's almost nothing that can outshine that sweet, buttery taste, especially after having a hand in making it. It became a rare special occasion in my family, due to the sheer amount of work and prep time it requires. My grandmother was extra strict about making sure there were zero silky threads left in the pot and more than enough creamed corn to feed our big crowd.