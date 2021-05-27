Attention Southerners: These Best-Selling Ice Packs on Amazon Are On Sale Right Now
As Southerners in perpetually hot states and states of mind, we're always on the lookout for products that help us keep cool. Ceiling fans. Hand fans. Perhaps a portable air conditioner or eight thousand on the porch.
And then there are ice packs. So many ice packs. And yet...we've never found one that keeps beverages icy cold and food in primo condition over the course of a long beach day or an overnight camping trip quite like the Cooler Shock ice packs.
We're clearly in good company, with the ice packs having 10,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon and securing the spot as the #1 best-seller on the e-commerce platform in the camping cooler accessories category. Even better? They're on sale right now for four dollars off their list price for $23.95 for three extra-large packs.
To use, you simply fill with water using the funnel, shake, screw the cap on, and freeze the ice packs for at least 24-48 hours before you need to use them. The reusable ice packs provide cooling at 18°F for up to two days thanks to a proprietary cooling gel mixture.
In the comments section on Amazon, customers raved about these superb ice packs. "Best ice packs we've found! Lunch stays COLD!" exclaimed one happy customer adding that these ice packs are worth the extra cost as they keep their kids' lunches cold at camp. "Best lunch box coolers ever!" reads another five-star review. "Cooler Shocks works better than any ice replacement packs that I have ever used. I really like these," the reviewer continued, adding that though they would have preferred to not have to assemble them, it was fairly straightforward so long as you have a measuring cup.
Admittedly, we're not big campers, but we predict a camping-on-the-deck-on-a-scorching-afternoon-with-a-cooler in our near future. Why didn't we upgrade our ice packs sooner?
