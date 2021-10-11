This Silicone Clip-On Strainer Has Nearly 12,000 Five-Star Reviews and Will Change Your Game
It was a run-of-the-mill pasta operation. After waiting a torturously long amount of time for my stockpot of water to boil, the pasta was done and I was frantically running around, grabbing a colander, turning on the tap, and trying to drain the noodles before they moved beyond the al dente stage. In my opinion, pasta cooked beyond this point is usually not worth eating.
The pot wobbled in my pool-noodle arm, my wrist quivering slightly. (This is probably a nod that I should start exercising more.) In the other hand, I balanced my mother's hulking colander on the center divider of the kitchen sink. I took a breath of courage and tipped the pot.
Steam rose as water and noodles cascaded into the colander, and after a few seconds I could bear the burn no longer. I stopped for a moment to let the fog dissipate from my glasses while my forearm thanked me for the respite. If you think I'm exaggerating about the intensity of steam heat, don't believe me. Believe science. It was hot. (Steam has more energy than boiling water.)
I eventually finished my pasta dish (it probably wasn't great as I no longer recall what I was making), but it all would have been helped along immensely if I had used this Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Clip-On Silicone Colander. The name might be a mouthful, but it makes up for it in size and functionality.
Among the nearly 12,000 five-star reviews, purchasers have called this clip-on strainer a lifesaver and "the best kitchen gadget ever made." Skeptical? It doesn't earn its stripes for nothing.
It takes up just a fourth of the space of a traditional colander, which is ideal when working with limited counter space. Plus, it fits pretty much all the normal pots and pans (Instant Pot excluded, according to one reviewer) and because it attaches by clip, both of your hands are now free to hold that heavy pasta pot. You can strain anything; pasta isn't the only food this colander is good for. One buyer even used it to drain bacon grease.
As the top seller in Amazon's food strainers category, this silicone clip-on strainer has a lot going for it. It's also dishwasher safe, so when you're done straining that batch of potatoes or rinsing your fruit, just pop it in the dishwasher and forget about it.
"I do not know how I lived without this strainer," a reviewer wrote. "Now I can get rid of probably 20 items [in my kitchen]!"
