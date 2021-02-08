The Best Ceramic Cookware for Every Budget
These pots and pans that will get you cooking in 2021.
When purchasing a ceramic cookware set, there are several variables to consider. Determine the number of pieces you'd like in a set, your preferred induction compatibility, and whether or not it can be used with metal cooking utensils.
While many people prefer matching cookware sets, those with limited cabinet space might prefer to buy single pots and pans in order to avoid duplicates of items you already have—no need for another 8-inch skillet if you already have one passed down from Mama. On the other hand, smaller cookware sets need less cupboard space, but you might have to buy extra cookware pieces in order to cover all of your needs.
Ceramic cookware bonds to metal in a certain way, which can provide issues for some ceramic cookware. Pots, pans, and skillets with an aluminum core need to be coated with stainless steel in order to be compatible with induction stovetops. If you own an induction stovetop, ensure the ceramic cookware set you select is compatible.
Select nonstick cookware can't be used with metal utensils. This isn't common, but it can happen. If you have silicone or wood cooking utensils, then it's just another thing that you don't have to worry about. But, if you use metal cooking utensils, be sure to purchase a compatible cookware set or consider swapping out your old spatulas, spoons, and more for new models that won't scratch up your pots. Who doesn't want an excuse to invest in some new utensils anyway?
- Best Ceramic Pot Set: GreenLife Ceramic Nonstick Pot Set
- Best Ceramic Cookware Set: Caraway Ceramic Cookware Set
- Best Ceramic Frying Pan: GreenPan Padova Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Set
- Best Ceramic Nonstick Pan Set: Greenlife Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Set
- Best Ceramic Skillet: Always Pan
- Best Budget-Friendly: Farberware Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
- Best Splurge: Zwilling Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
- Best from Amazon: GreenLife Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
- Best Non Toxic: GreenPan SearSmart Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
- Best Long-Lasting: Bialetti Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
This GreenLife ceramic pot set is dishwasher safe, free of toxins, and crafted from recycled aluminum. Thanks to the sand-derived nonstick coating, any mess will wipe away in a jiffy. Soft grip bakelite handles designed for comfort make cooking a breeze and durable glass lids give way to a sneak peek at dinner. Over 1,332 Amazon shoppers have left five-star reviews, including one customer who claims these are the "BEST pots I've ever purchased."
BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com
Caraway's stylish yet functional four-piece ceramic cookware set is complete with a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart sauté pan, and 6.5-quart Dutch oven. Available in five earthy tones, the slim lids and flat handles store easily in the complementary magnetic pan rack and canvas lid holder. Non-toxic, eco-friendly, and nonstick—truly, as one customer shared, "It really is nonstick. I can still flip my eggs from the pan!" Hand washing is recommended for this aluminum-cored set.
BUY IT: $395; carawayhome.com
Measuring 8" and 10" in two nifty sizes, these frying pans are crafted with Thermolon nonstick coating, which is scratch-resistant and prevents toxins from getting in your food. This set is made with durable hard-anodized aluminum for even heat distribution, embellished with riveted stainless-steel handles. Cook with little to no oil and sustain an easy release with sticky foods. Pop the pans in the dishwasher for an effortless cleanup.
BUY IT: $79.99; amazon.com
At a mere $15 a pan, this set is as affordable as it gets and checks all the boxes. Cook healthy with dishwasher-safe 7" and 10" pans. The soft grip handles are designed to remain cool for extreme comfort. Complete with a wobble-free base, these pans have extra strength so you can cook with confidence. A former Williams-Sonoma employee left a five-star review and described these pans as a "kitchen joy."
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
One pan has the same functionality as eight separate cookware pieces. It replaces your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Available in seven quaint shades, the 10" skillet is crafted with ceramic-coated aluminum. Toted as a "pan for almost anything," it has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, and the Wallstreet Journal. Can you believe it's dishwasher safe? The practical lid is designed to keep steam in or release it.
BUY IT: $145; fromourplace.com
This affordable 12-piece cookware set comes out to $7.49 per item and caters to your daily needs. Its stain-resistant ceramic interior heats quickly and evenly. It's dishwasher safe and includes a 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart Dutch oven with cover, 5" miniature skillet, 8.5" skillet, 10" skillet, 11.5" skillet with lid, and nylon cooking utensils (slotted turner, slotted spoon, solid spoon). Cookware lids contain shatter-resistant glass with circular knobs. One Amazon customer was amazed, "Dude, like, you have no idea. These bad boys right here are SO nonstick, I have trouble flipping semi-liquid things."
BUY IT: $89.99; amazon.com
In addition to its 3-millimeter thick aluminum core and ceramic coating, this sleek set has an additional layer of stainless steel. Heat distributes quickly and evenly with handles that remain cool no matter what. Tempered glass lids make it easy to monitor cooking and fluted rims provide clean pouring. This set includes 8" and 10" frying pans, 1-quart and 2-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart sauté pan with lid, and a 6-quart Dutch oven with a lid. The best part? You can throw the set in the dishwasher when it's time to clean.
BUY IT: $399.99; amazon.com
Available in eight fun colors at $85.99, this 16-piece bundle is Amazon's top-selling ceramic cookware set. The set is toxin-free and dishwasher safe. A satisfied Amazon reviewer shared, "I absolutely LOVE GreenLife pot and pan sets. I originally purchased mine about four years ago in turquoise, and since then they've expanded colors drastically and have maintained a high-quality product. My turquoise pans have survived years of heavy use, and I have yet to have any major problems or chipping."
BUY IT: $85.99; amazon.com
GreenPan created this set with a Thermolon ceramic nonstick coating, so it can’t release toxins, even if it overheats. Key features of the SearSmart line include flavorful browning and easy release. This cookware set includes 8” and 10” frypans, 1.5-quart and 2.25-quart saucepans with lids, 5-quart casserole with lid, and a 3-quart sauté pan with lid. Featuring scratch-resistant interiors and durable glass lids, this cookware is dishwasher safe and cooks evenly. “These are awesome! Can’t believe it took me so long to order them,” said a pleased Amazon customer.
BUY IT: $299.99; amazon.com
This hard-anodized ceramic cookware set will last a lifetime, backed by a 10-year guarantee. The set contains a 6-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8-inch and 10-inch sauté pans, 1.5-quart and 3-quart saucepans with lids, and a 3-quart deep sauté pan with a lid. Heat-resistant handles and tempered glass lids prevent the need for a potholder on the stove. For one Amazon reviewer, this is the only nonstick cookware brand she’ll purchase, “I've tried several ceramic/non-toxic frying pans, and Bialetti Ceramic Pro is head and shoulders above the others…I won’t buy a substitute.”
BUY IT: $186.08; amazon.com