The Best Ceramic Cookware for Every Budget

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When purchasing a ceramic cookware set, there are several variables to consider. Determine the number of pieces you'd like in a set, your preferred induction compatibility, and whether or not it can be used with metal cooking utensils.

While many people prefer matching cookware sets, those with limited cabinet space might prefer to buy single pots and pans in order to avoid duplicates of items you already have—no need for another 8-inch skillet if you already have one passed down from Mama. On the other hand, smaller cookware sets need less cupboard space, but you might have to buy extra cookware pieces in order to cover all of your needs.

Ceramic cookware bonds to metal in a certain way, which can provide issues for some ceramic cookware. Pots, pans, and skillets with an aluminum core need to be coated with stainless steel in order to be compatible with induction stovetops. If you own an induction stovetop, ensure the ceramic cookware set you select is compatible.

Select nonstick cookware can't be used with metal utensils. This isn't common, but it can happen. If you have silicone or wood cooking utensils, then it's just another thing that you don't have to worry about. But, if you use metal cooking utensils, be sure to purchase a compatible cookware set or consider swapping out your old spatulas, spoons, and more for new models that won't scratch up your pots. Who doesn't want an excuse to invest in some new utensils anyway?