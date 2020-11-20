My Caraway Pots Are the Most Complimented Items In My Home—And You Can Already Snag Them at Cyber Week Prices
The retro look drew me in, but it has turned out to be the hands-down most effective cookware I’ve ever owned.
When friends ask me what my favorite cookware is, I don’t hesitate: Caraway. I was introduced to the brand earlier this year, initially drawn in by the reviews and the fact that I could fit the entire system in one medium-sized kitchen cabinet. But, beyond the vintage-inspired colorways and small-house storage solutions, these pots and pans brought a new joy to cooking that I hadn’t experienced since my newlywed days when everything was shiny and new—and I wasn’t scrambling to make a toddler and preschooler yet another dinner of boxed mac in cheese in record time. Whether your pots see more processed cheese than you care to admit, or you’re a bona fide home chef, now is the time to get in on the fun with the brand that revolutionized my dinnertime prep. I'm talking a savings of up to 20% from today through Cyber Monday. BUY IT: 7-Piece Cookware Set, $355.50 ($395 before discount); carawayhome.com
The brand launched in November 2019 with their 7-piece cookware set that consists of a fry pan, sauce pan and lid, Dutch oven and lid, and sauté pan and lid. Each piece is coated in non-toxic and no-stick ceramic that’s designed to brown and crisp to perfection with the type of cleanup that I thought was only possible in my dreams.
The first recipe I cooked in my Caraway was our Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs (note: not a box of mac and cheese), a bookmark-able recipe if there ever was one. The thing about this recipe is that it calls for a pan that can go from the stovetop to the oven. My new Perracotta (Pink + Terracotta) sauté pan was just the tool for the job. The 4.5 quart capacity was just right for the 4-serving recipe, swinging from simmering a herby orzo concoction on the stove to baking up perfectly flaky fish in the oven in a flash. My husband was impressed, and I sat back with a glass of white wine knowing that cleanup would be a snap thanks to the ceramic coating that practically cleans itself.
In addition to the original 7-piece set, you can now purchase the pots and pans separately, each offered in all five colors (Sage, Cream, Perracotta, Gray, and Navy), and a menagerie of accessories ranging from linens to a tote. This week’s savings are incremental, which means you need to buy more to save more. You’ll receive 10% off orders of $225-$449, 15% off orders of $450-$524, and 20% off orders of $525-plus. Let’s get cooking, what do you say?
When it's time to your pots away, the included magnetic pan racks and canvas lid holder designed to attach to the inside of your storage cabinet will make your small-space dreams come true. Choose from five retro-inspired colors: Cream (shown here), Perracotta (shown above), Grey, Navy, and Sage.
