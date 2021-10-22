The Cookware Line We're All Obsessed With Just Launched the Prettiest Bakeware—And It's Selling Like Hot Cakes

Ever heard of Caraway? While you might not be on a first-name basis, chances are you'd recognize their peachy Perracotta cookware set, the magnetic storage system, or that handy (and genius) lid sleeve that attaches to your cabinet door to keep all those tops out of the way, once and for all. Of course, the aesthetics alone could have garnered the droves of fans, but it's the non-toxic, non-stick ceramic surface with aluminum core that has home cooks singing Caraway's praises. It's safe for stovetops, gas, electric, and induction cooking methods and oven safe up to 550 degrees. All this and in a pretty range of shades that are worthy of display? We thought it was too good to be true too. For the many who have been hooked since the line launched, rejoicing when the cookware became available in a la carte purchasing options and flipping when they released a line of coordinating linens, it's time to make room in your cabinets for another Caraway addition with their brand-new line of bakeware.