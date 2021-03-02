We Found a $14 Butter-Spreading Tool That Finally Makes It Easy To Spread Cold Butter Whenever You Want

What's not so awesome? When the only thing that your slice of toast, piping-hot pancake, or plain Saltine cracker (if you know, you know) needs is a slathering of butter, and you find out the sad way that your butter is too cold and too hard to spread. Meh. It ends up cracking your Saltine in half or making that fresh pancake and toast crumb up in a most unfortunate way. Because the only other option would be to wait for it to naturally soften, and that would require patience. Not that we're disparaging cold butter, which tastes so creamy and delicious in its own right. It's just not always ideal.