These Are the Best Grocery Store Break-and-Bake Cookies for Instant Melt-in-Your Mouth Gratification

Your sweet tooth has met its match.
May 06, 2021
Never leave the grocery store without three things: bread, milk, and break-and-bake cookies. That's our motto at least. For last-minute guests, a Wednesday-night treat, or countless other sugar-fueled opportunities, nothing can quite hold a candle to a piping hot batch of break-and-bake cookies. They're melty, gooey, and comforting goodness by the handful, and all you need is literal seconds to get them on the sheet pan before your work is done. While chocolate chip break-and-bake cookies are always a crowd favorite, there are a few other varieties that are worth baking up if you're willing to take a departure from your go-to. Here are our favorite store-bought break-and-bake cookies.

Immaculate Organic Chocolate Chunk  

BUY IT: $4.99; amazon.com

No preservatives, no artificial flavors, just chocolate chunks and honest ingredients in every bite. For a treat you can feel good about, give these organic break-and-bake cookies a whirl.

Credit: Amazon

Annie's Cookies, Organic Chocolate Chip

BUY IT: $4.49; target.com

Here's another break-and-bake option with organic ingredients that still pack the flavor. On a roll? Pick up a can of Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls while you're at it—you won't be sorry you did.

Credit: Target

Nestle Toll House Ultimates Chocolate Chip Lovers Cookie Dough

BUY IT: $2.69; target.com

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! This 12-count sleeve of perfectly portioned dough is absolutely teeming with morsels of the good stuff.

Credit: Target

Pillsbury Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chip

BUY IT: $2.69; target.com

We all have our favorite brands, so whether you opt for Pillsbury, Nestle Toll House, or any other variety, know it's difficult to go wrong where chocolate chip cookies are concerned. Plus, you can bake them a little longer if you prefer a crispier finish or shave a little cook time off if you prefer a chewier texture.

Credit: Target

Sweet Loren's Gluten Free Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough

BUY IT: $4.99; target.com

More chocolate chunks! This time, in a dough that's safe to eat raw. It's doubtful they'll even make it to the baking sheet.

Credit: Target
