These Are the Best Grocery Store Break-and-Bake Cookies for Instant Melt-in-Your Mouth Gratification
Never leave the grocery store without three things: bread, milk, and break-and-bake cookies. That's our motto at least. For last-minute guests, a Wednesday-night treat, or countless other sugar-fueled opportunities, nothing can quite hold a candle to a piping hot batch of break-and-bake cookies. They're melty, gooey, and comforting goodness by the handful, and all you need is literal seconds to get them on the sheet pan before your work is done. While chocolate chip break-and-bake cookies are always a crowd favorite, there are a few other varieties that are worth baking up if you're willing to take a departure from your go-to. Here are our favorite store-bought break-and-bake cookies.
Immaculate Organic Chocolate Chunk
BUY IT: $4.99; amazon.com
No preservatives, no artificial flavors, just chocolate chunks and honest ingredients in every bite. For a treat you can feel good about, give these organic break-and-bake cookies a whirl.
Annie's Cookies, Organic Chocolate Chip
BUY IT: $4.49; target.com
Here's another break-and-bake option with organic ingredients that still pack the flavor. On a roll? Pick up a can of Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls while you're at it—you won't be sorry you did.
Nestle Toll House Ultimates Chocolate Chip Lovers Cookie Dough
Chocolate lovers, rejoice! This 12-count sleeve of perfectly portioned dough is absolutely teeming with morsels of the good stuff.
Pillsbury Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chip
We all have our favorite brands, so whether you opt for Pillsbury, Nestle Toll House, or any other variety, know it's difficult to go wrong where chocolate chip cookies are concerned. Plus, you can bake them a little longer if you prefer a crispier finish or shave a little cook time off if you prefer a chewier texture.
Sweet Loren's Gluten Free Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough
BUY IT: $4.99; target.com
More chocolate chunks! This time, in a dough that's safe to eat raw. It's doubtful they'll even make it to the baking sheet.