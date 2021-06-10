Yes, TikTok Is Right, You Want a Blackstone Griddle
Recently, we've found ourselves in a bit of a TikTok vortex, watching many a home cook rave about their Blackstone griddle, which is shaping up to be the ultimate cooking essential for outdoor dining in the summer of 2021. There have been loaded sausages tutorials, pecan pie sessions, and breakfast galore. There's even been a Texas-shaped mold for gravy (see below).
Now, we're telling you it's your turn to join the outdoor cooking fun with the Blackstone Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill Griddle Station and invest in this propane-fueled, workhorse of an appliance. 87% of reviewers on Amazon gave the outdoor cooking station five stars, and the 28-inch griddle has the Amazon's Choice seal, to boot.
In one particularly convincing review from a customer named Keagan titled " Not a father? Well bud, you are now," he writes:
"Traditionally, if you wish to be a dad, you have a kid. Not anymore. I bought this bad boy and the next thing I knew I was wearing white new balances, cargo shorts and developed an obsession with mowing my lawn," he begins of the propane-fueled. "I tie these factors back to the pure joy I get when cooking on this beautiful device descended from the gods. If you've never used a grill before, buckle up sport. This thing will change your life. What can you make you might ask? LITERALLY ANYTHING YOUR LITTLE HEART DESIRES," he continues. He then ticks off a few of his favorite examples from Philly Cheesesteaks and smashburgers to breakfast and sautéed vegetables.
If you need even more of a nudge, consider Stephen O.'s review, aptly titled, "BEST purchase I have made in terms of cooking." He starts out by saying, "this [28-inch model is] the perfect size. We have a family of 5 and we can do everything all at once and make quick time of it. Love the fact that I do not have to worry about cooking smells in the house any longer." Though many associate cooking on an outdoor griddle in warmer months, he adds that he uses the appliance in the winter as well.
He also notes that's he a fan of the fact that you can fold up the griddle's legs if you want to take it while you travel or to a tailgate. "We do everything on it, from breakfast (eggs, bacon, sausage, fried onions, potatoes and toast the bread) all at once. Fajitas are quick work on this and we even do our stir fry. All our meat prep (if not grilling) and veggies are done with this," he elaborates, sharing that his family barely uses their indoor stove anymore and they love the easy cleanup. "As necessary, at least for us, as a charcoal grill, we have not been disappointed once with this. Would not hesitate. Can't tell you how many people we have showed this to who went right out and bought the same thing and are super happy with their purchase."
So what are you waiting for, friends? Let's get griddle season underway.
