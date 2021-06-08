If You Have a Sweet Tooth, You'll Love These New Birthday Cake-Flavored Foods
Time to celebrate!
You say "birthday cake," we see a layered confetti vanilla affair with whipped cream and sprinkles. The historically beloved flavor, however, has long left the classic cake format, lending its sweet magic to desserts, pastries, drinks, and even alcoholic beverages. And who can resist? As we all could use a dose of birthday energy any day of the week, these new birthday cake-flavored products couldn't be more timely. Let's celebrate! No birthday required.
Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Bites
Marshmallows have been missing out on the birthday fun for too long. Not anymore, thanks to the new Birthday Cake flavor courtesy of Kraft Heinz's brand Jet-Puffed. The tiny, fluffy bites are coated in that unmistakable vanilla icing, sprinkles included. Available at Publix and select stores.
Hershey's Birthday Cake Chocolate Bar
Birthday Cake and ice cream are a match that's simply made to be. Just in time for the summer, Hershey's is bringing its limited-edition ice-cream bar collection stateside. One of the flavors-you guessed it-is white chocolate Birthday Cake with sprinkles. The new launch is currently only available on the brand's website.
Rip Van Dutch Wafles
You don't really need to think twice about biting into a gooey stroopwafel, but the good people at Rip Van really raised the bar by launching a new Birthday Cake flavor. Think crumbly and sweet waffle on the Dutch outside, elevated vanilla deliciousness on the inside-with very little sugar, surprisingly. Available here on Amazon and at Kroger stores.
Hershey's Birthday Cake Kisses
Want more Hershey goodness? New Birthday Cake-flavored Hershey Kisses are also available on the brand's website and at Walmart.
Birthday Cake Pebbles
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Post's popular breakfast brand Pebbles just launched a Birthday Cake-flavored cereal, which is just as fun as it sounds: colorful, crunchy, and celebratory. Available on Amazon and select grocery stores.
Safe + Fair Birthday Cake Drizzled Popcorn
This kettle-popped popcorn is coated in a sweet birthday cake drizzle, complete with colorful sprinkles. Available on the brand's website.
And one to keep on your radar: Mountain Dew
Always with their finger on the collective pulse, Mountain Dew will soon launch a Birthday Cake-flavored soda, in cans almost too pretty to smash. Keep an eye out for release news.