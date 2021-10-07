Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Best Way To Store Carrots in the Refrigerator To Keep Them Fresh and Crisp for Weeks

There's always a race to the finish line whenever you bring home a big batch of fresh vegetables and fruit from the farmers' market or grocery store. Before you know it, it's the end of the week, and you have rotting asparagus and cilantro in the refrigerator. The plums? Forget about it! They were bruised and mushy days ago.

Different fruits and vegetables call for different approaches when trying to ensure they stay fresh for as long as possible. Just like you wouldn't put a potato in the refrigerator (pantry only!), you don't necessarily treat herbs the same as berries or salad greens. Well, in case you don't already know, there is a lesser-known trick for keeping crisp, crunchy veggies like carrots fresh in the refrigerator for weeks at a time, and it's incredibly simple.

To keep carrots their freshest and crunchiest, you only need to rethink how you store it. Keep them in an airtight container submerged in water, and you'll be a happy snacker. You can prep the carrots however you'd like, but the best way is to hold off on peeling the skin for the longest storage time. If you'll be eating them within a week or two, feel free to chop off the ends and peel them, storing them in a quick-to-use type of way.

This method also works well for celery and baby carrots, though you might want to lay the latter out on a towel to dry before eating. To prioritize long-term freshness, switch out the water every week. We're loving these airtight glass jars that come with cute customizable labels to store prepared carrots and celery in six-inch-long stalks. Perishable? Not so much anymore!