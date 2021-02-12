The Best Substitutes for Cooking Sherry
If your recipe calls for cooking sherry and you don't have any on hand, these substitutes will save the day.
We've all been there. You're knee-deep in a recipe like Garlic-Butter Shrimp when you realize you're missing one of the ingredients. It always has a funny way of happening when there's no time to run to the store, too. Well, if that missing ingredient is cooking sherry, you're in luck. We went to Taylor Griffin, executive chef for Haig Point on Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, to find out the best substitutes for cooking sherry.
First, what is cooking sherry?
Cooking sherry is wine, fortified with brandy. It's used to impart a nutty, sweet taste to food, although the drier the sherry, the less sweet it will be. Since it's made for cooking and not for drinking, salt is added to extend its shelf life. Cooking sherry tends to be relatively inexpensive, so it's a good thing to have on hand. But if you don't have a bottle around when a recipe calls for it, there are other options. Just refer to the list of substitutes for cooking sherry below.
Substitutions for Cooking Sherry
1. Dry Vermouth
Griffin says dry vermouth is the best direct substitute for cooking sherry, because it mimics the flavor of sherry better than other options without the need for extra salt. It also works great in martinis!
2. Dry White Wine
According to Griffin, dry white wine is another terrific substitute for cooking sherry, especially when it comes to deglazing the pan for chicken and seafood dishes. Be sure to perform a taste test, though. "You may have to add a touch more salt to match the seasoning of the cooking sherry," Griffin says. You don't have to get too fancy with the wine you use, either. While Griffin says they use Chablis at Calibogue Club, Haig Point's high-end, white table cloth restaurant, he admits he uses boxed Sauvignon Blanc at home.
3. Chicken Stock and Lemon
If you don't have dry vermouth or dry white wine on hand, or if you're looking for the best non-alcoholic substitute for cooking sherry, Griffin says, "you could use a small amount of chicken stock with a squeeze of lemon juice for acidity." Once again, be sure to perform a taste test in case extra salt is required. If you don't want to cut up a lemon just to get a little squeeze, you can learn how to juice a lemon without cutting it for this substitution.