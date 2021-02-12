Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We've all been there. You're knee-deep in a recipe like Garlic-Butter Shrimp when you realize you're missing one of the ingredients. It always has a funny way of happening when there's no time to run to the store, too. Well, if that missing ingredient is cooking sherry, you're in luck. We went to Taylor Griffin, executive chef for Haig Point on Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, to find out the best substitutes for cooking sherry.

First, what is cooking sherry?

Cooking sherry is wine, fortified with brandy. It's used to impart a nutty, sweet taste to food, although the drier the sherry, the less sweet it will be. Since it's made for cooking and not for drinking, salt is added to extend its shelf life. Cooking sherry tends to be relatively inexpensive, so it's a good thing to have on hand. But if you don't have a bottle around when a recipe calls for it, there are other options. Just refer to the list of substitutes for cooking sherry below.

Substitutions for Cooking Sherry

1. Dry Vermouth

Griffin says dry vermouth is the best direct substitute for cooking sherry, because it mimics the flavor of sherry better than other options without the need for extra salt. It also works great in martinis!

2. Dry White Wine

According to Griffin, dry white wine is another terrific substitute for cooking sherry, especially when it comes to deglazing the pan for chicken and seafood dishes. Be sure to perform a taste test, though. "You may have to add a touch more salt to match the seasoning of the cooking sherry," Griffin says. You don't have to get too fancy with the wine you use, either. While Griffin says they use Chablis at Calibogue Club, Haig Point's high-end, white table cloth restaurant, he admits he uses boxed Sauvignon Blanc at home.

3. Chicken Stock and Lemon