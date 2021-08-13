The Best Stockpots To Ready Your Kitchen for Soup Season
As the name implies, stockpots are the pot you'll want to call on when making homemade stock. However, they can be used for so much more than that, including making soups and stews, cooking large batches of pasta, preparing vegetables for canning, and much more. If you don't already have a stockpot, we're here to show you that now may be the time to change that. Dare we say, it might even replace your Dutch oven and become the pot that you reach for the most while cooking.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your current stockpot or are ready to add another pot to your collection, there are many great stockpots on the market to choose from. With larger capacity than most pots, you don't have to worry about overfilling the pot when adding ingredients to tweak recipes and you'll be able to make big batch recipes with ease. In a range of sizes and price points, these are the best stockpots you'll want to consider adding to your kitchen starting at just $14.99.
Best Overall Stockpot: Cuisinart Chef's Classic 12-Quart Stockpot with Cover in Brushed Stainless
Best Budget-Friendly Stockpot: IMUSA USA Stainless Steel Stock Pot
Best Nonstick Stockpot: T-fal Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Oven Safe Stockpot
Splurge-Worthy Stockpot: All-Clad Gourmet Accessories Stock Pot
Best Stockpot with Strainer: Farberware Classic Series Stainless Steel 8-Quart Covered Straining Stockpot with Lid
Best Enameled Stockpot: Le Creuset Enamel-on-Steel Covered Stockpot
Amazon's Choice for Best Stockpot: Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Stock Pot/Stockpot with Lid
Best Overall Stockpot: Cuisinart Chef's Classic 12-Quart Stockpot with Cover in Brushed Stainless
BUY IT: $69.99; amazon.com
Pure aluminum in the base of this professional grade stockpot helps to heat food quickly and evenly while preventing hot spots from forming. Cool grip handles offer a secure and safe way to move the pot about the kitchen with ease. Plus, it features a tapered rim for drip-free pouring. One customer shared, "This is a sturdy, not too thin walled, not too heavy, and will last a lifetime stockpot. We have been using it to make stock/bone broth in and it is perfect and will pay for itself in a matter of a few uses."
Best Budget-Friendly Stockpot: IMUSA USA Stainless Steel Stock Pot
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
If you're on the fence about adding a stockpot to your kitchen, this budget-friendly choice that's Amazon's best-selling stockpot is a good place to start. For less than $20, you can try it out and see how much you'd really use it, which we bet is way more often than you may think. The stainless steel pot heats up quickly and can be used for searing, browning, sautéing, and more.
Best Nonstick Stockpot: T-fal Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Oven Safe Stockpot
BUY IT: $35.99; amazon.com
A nonstick finish allows you to cook with less oils and makes cleanup a breeze. The coating is over an aluminum base which delivers even and fast heating to the contents of the pot. Plus, the vented lid allows excess steam to escape so the contents of the pot don't boil over.
Splurge-Worthy Stockpot: All-Clad Gourmet Accessories Stock Pot
BUY IT: $199.95; williams-sonoma.com
Boasting a 16-quart capacity, this All-Clad stockpot is made with heavy-gauge 18/10 stainless steel for maximum durability. As an added bonus, this extra-large pot is even dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Best Stockpot with Strainer: Farberware Classic Series Stainless Steel 8-Quart Covered Straining Stockpot with Lid
BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com
With just the twist of the lid to lock it in place, you can drain the liquid out of your stockpot without needing to grab another dish. The handles provide a comfortable and secure grip to help you support the pot while draining the unwanted liquid. The 8-quart pot is also dishwasher safe.
Best Enameled Stockpot: Le Creuset Enamel-on-Steel Covered Stockpot
BUY IT: from $99.95; amazon.com
Like their other enameled cookware, Le Creuset's stock pots are available in a range of showstopping colors. Carbon steel is coated with a porcelain-enamel finish that's topped off with a dome-shaped lid that features a stay-cool knob for safe cooking. While it is safe to use for all cooktops including induction, it is recommended that it be hand washed for best results.
Amazon's Choice for Best Stockpot: Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Stock Pot/Stockpot with Lid
BUY IT: $59.99; amazon.com
The seal of "Amazon's Choice" means that a product is highly rated, well priced, and ready to ship. Available in 12- and 16-quart sizes, this Farberware piece also come with a lifetime warranty. One reviewer shared, "Do you ever buy something then wonder why on earth you hadn't bought it years ago? That is this pot. It is fabulous!"