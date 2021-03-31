The 5 Best Amazon Spice Racks To Spruce Up Your Kitchen

Store your spices in style.
By Flora Tsapovsky
March 31, 2021
With extra time spent at home these days, no wonder we find ourselves trying to beautify and optimize every single corner. The kitchen, of course, is no exception. It's fun to buy new cookware and appliances to create an instant and noticeable change in your kitchen, but don't overlook the power of adjusting the way you organize to make a lasting and practical switch. More cooking means engaging actively with spices and herbs—and noticing how they're kept and displayed. For a dynamic and gorgeous spice situation, look no further than the spice rack. Investing in new ways to organize your spices will leave your space looking better than ever and offering ease and simplicity when cooking. Now, not all racks are created equal, so it's best to get one that you know will fit your needs. Here are the five most useful, good looking, and fairly priced spice racks that can be purchased on Amazon. Organized bliss is just a click away.

Yamazaki Home Tower Countertop Spice Caddy

No one makes household items quite like Yamazaki. This discreet-yet-stunning two-tiered metal rack is small enough to fit just about any countertop but has plenty of storage. Opt for white to maximize the chic factor.

Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Rack Tower Organizer

Love buying loose spices in bulk? This is the rack for you. Slick, revolving, and complete with numerous labeled jars, the Kamenstein arrives with jars already filled. Once the content runs out, five free refills are available.

Oropy 2 Tier Standing Spice Rack

Perfect for a rustic kitchen, this humble and functional wooden rack is on the smaller side, ready to display your favorite 10 flavor bombs.

SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Kitchen Counter Organizer Spice Rack

Light, modern, and incredibly affordable, this compact spice rack can be placed on the countertop, housing multiple spice jars and complementing your kitchen’s hardware.

Spice Rack Organizer for Countertop by Oiuwuig

An irresistible combination of metal and wood, this rack is spacious and nicely compartmentalized. It’s versatile, too—if the mood strikes, it can double as a bathroom storage shelf.

