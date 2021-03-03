The Best Salad Spinners for Every Need

If You Serve It On The Side: OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner

BUY IT: $29.95; amazon.com



If salad isn't usually the main event at mealtime, a standard-size model will serve your needs. One of the most popular models is made by OXO Good Grips, and it has been my go-to spinner for years. It has a large button in the center that you push down to spin the greens, and a small brake button to stop the spinning. I've even used the clear plastic bowl as a serving bowl and the basket as a colander. (See—multiple uses!)