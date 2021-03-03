The Best Salad Spinners for Every Need

Any at-home salad maker worth his or her spinach needs a salad spinner. Even a container of pre-washed greens can use an additional cleaning. (Remember when we couldn't eat romaine lettuce? Yuck.) I'm not usually a fan of single-use kitchen gadgets, but this one really gets the job done easily, and it does have a few additional perks. I'll get to those later. Here are three well-reviewed salad spinners for different salad needs.
If You Serve Salad As Main Dish: Mueller Large Salad Spinner
Love a giant shrimp Caesar or a hearty Cobb? Then you need a super-sized spinner. Austrian company Mueller makes colorful salad spinners that are so big that you can clean several large servings of greens in a single batch—which is a big time-saver if you're eating a lot of main-dish salads, like to prep salads for the week in advance, or when you're prepping a mess of greens to cook, like collards or kale. This cheery red model holds about 20 cups! Unlike other spinners, this one has a handle that you pull to make it spin and a button to stop the motion.
If You Serve It On The Side: OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner
If salad isn't usually the main event at mealtime, a standard-size model will serve your needs. One of the most popular models is made by OXO Good Grips, and it has been my go-to spinner for years. It has a large button in the center that you push down to spin the greens, and a small brake button to stop the spinning. I've even used the clear plastic bowl as a serving bowl and the basket as a colander. (See—multiple uses!)
If You're Solo or a Duo: OXO Good Grips Little Salad & Herb Spinner
Perfect for singles or couples, this little spinner, also by OXO, won't take up as much space in your kitchen and has all of the same features as the one described above. The smaller size is also handy for cleaning fresh herbs.