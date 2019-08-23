The Best Rolling Pins on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews
Roll like a pro.
Rolling out dough—whether it's for homemade pizza, cookies, or pie—is a particular science. You may have grown up watching your grandmother lug out a giant pin with handles to mow down piles of sugar cookie dough, these days there's more than one kind of rolling pin out there—and we're not talking about wine bottles, though those work well in a pinch.
Knowing which rolling pin is the best choice for you is a different story. There are hefty marble pins designed to prevent dough from sticking, mini pins perfectly sized for those small helping hands, and adjustable dowels that allow even the most novice home bakers to successfully generate uniform dough.
To narrow down the options, we looked to the best and most popular rolling pins on Amazon, leaning on tools that have been test driven and reviewed by shoppers. The outcome is an assorted collection of 11 rolling pins, complete with thousands of reviews from real customers.
Check out these top-rated rolling pins, from the classic Farberware wood rolling dowel to embossed pins that can easily decorate sugar cookies and pie crusts. All boast nearly perfect ratings from shoppers whose rolling has been taken to new and improved heights.
Here are the 11 best rolling pins on Amazon, according to thousands of reviews:
- Best Rolling Pin for Baking: J.K. Adams FRP-2 Maple Wood French Dowel Rolling Pin
- Best Wood Rolling Pin: Farberware Classic Wood Rolling Pin
- Best French Rolling Pin: Farberware Professional French Wood Rolling Pin
- Best Marble Rolling Pin: Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin with Wooden Cradle
- Best Embossed Rolling Pin: Paisley Embossed Wooden Rolling Pin
- Best Mini Rolling Pin: Koogel Mini Rolling Pin
- Best Adjustable Rolling Pin: Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings
- Best Rolling Pin with Designs: Mity Rain Cake Decorating Embossed Rolling Pins
- Best Metal Rolling Pin: Ultra Cuisine Professional French Rolling Pin for Baking
- Best Nonstick Rolling Pin: Farberware Professional Non-Stick Rolling Pin With Thickness Discs
- Best Affordable: NASNAIOLL Silicone Rolling Pin
Best Rolling Pin for Baking: J.K. Adams FRP-2 Maple Wood French Dowel Rolling Pin
This handcrafted maple wood rolling pin is a baker’s dream. The French-style tapered design creates a lightweight dowel that’s easy to maneuver, whether you’re rolling out pie dough or flattening out cinnamon rolls. Its slightly textured wood holds a dusting of flour better than other materials, ensuring exceptional nonstick performance.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this pin, noting its quality and functionality, along with its elegant beauty.
“Better than a standard rolling pin,” one five-star shopper says. “I used this French dowel roller when I made my Christmas cookies this year. It made rolling out my dough so much easier and more efficient. I wish I had this years ago!”
Best Wood Rolling Pin: Farberware Classic Wood Rolling Pin
This wooden rolling pin is a reliable classic. Made from durable, moisture-resistant hardwood, the dowel can smoothly roll out pizza dough, pie crusts, tarts, and cookies. The easy grip handles provide comfort and control, and the pin boasts rust-proof nylon bearings, so no matter what you’re rolling out it’ll always feel smooth and leveled. Once you’re done using it, simply hand wash the wood with a damp cloth and let dry.
The Amazon’s Choice product has earned nearly 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, many of whom mention it’s arguably the best shape for a rolling pin.
“My wife and I have been going far too long without a good rolling pin, so I put in some research to find the right one and I’m so happy that this is the one I chose,” one five-star shopper writes. “It’s a sturdy, no-frills, highly functional rolling pin that has held up really well after several months of frequent baking.”
Best French Rolling Pin: Farberware Professional French Wood Rolling Pin
Unlike a traditional rolling pin, a French rolling pin is designed with tapered ends (and no handles), allowing you to easily navigate turns when rolling out round doughs, like pie crust and pizza dough. Since the dowel is constructed from a single piece of wood, rolling is as simple as one swift, continuous motion—without ever lifting the pin—resulting in the kind of even thickness that’s hard to obtain from a standard rolling pin.
Thousands of shoppers swear by this French rolling pin, with many noting that it’s a great size for baking projects. Plus, they like how smooth the wood is.
“Best shape for a rolling pin,” one five-star shopper says. “I used a rolling pin like this from a friend of mine and since I’m making pinwheel cookies, I decided to invest in one. The tapered ends make it so much easier to roll dough out than the standard ones with handles! Puts less stress on the arm muscles but makes it more evenly spread. I recommend this type of rolling pin over all the others!”
Best Marble Rolling Pin: Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin with Wooden Cradle
Wielding a marble rolling pin is just like pulling out a nonstick one: The cool and smooth surface boasts nonstick properties so you won’t have to worry about the dough sticking to the pin. It’s made of 100 percent marble and includes comfortable wood handles and a resting base to store it when it’s not in use. The pin is constructed with nylon ball bearings, ensuring smooth rolling every time. Plus, if you stick it in the freezer, rolling out doughs that are likely to get too soft too quickly become so much more manageable.
Nearly 4,000 shoppers have given this pin a five-star rating, and it’s even picked up an Amazon’s Choice product stamp. Shoppers note that while it is much heavier than the traditional wood version, it’s plenty effective, able to instantaneously press down pasta dough and sugar cookies.
“I am a big baker and have always used a wooden rolling pin. In need of a new one, I bought this based on the reviews,” one five-star shopper says. “I didn’t know a rolling pin could be so awesome. I love the weight of it and love putting it in my freezer before rolling out cookies or pie crust. It gets and stays very cold, which makes for flakey pie crusts and great cut-out cookies that don’t spread.”
Best Embossed Rolling Pin: Paisley Embossed Wooden Rolling Pin
Functionality meets design with this embossed wooden rolling pin that gives doughh a little bit of flair. Made from a durable, moisture-resistant hardwood, the pin features a paisley design that’ll turn cookie dough, pie crust, fondant, and even pasta dough into a work of art. Plus, the pin features comfortable, easy grip handles for added comfort and guaranteed smooth rolling.
Hundreds of shoppers rave about how this pin has been an integral part of making beautiful cookies that look like they've come straight out of a bakery.
“I wanted my cookies to stand out this year, and my gingerbread Scottie dogs look amazing,” one five-star shopper says. “I dust them with powdered sugar to make the design pop. The cookies looked so nice I tried it on my lattice work on my Beef Wellington. Next I can try it on a pie.”
Best Mini Rolling Pin: Koogel Mini Rolling Pin
This set of two silicone rolling pins are the perfect size for the little ones who want to help in the kitchen. The BPA-free and eco-friendly pins are made out of food-grade silicone and are 100 percent safe for kids to use. Children can easily master the pin and help roll out cookies and noodles. Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given this product a five-star review.
“They were perfect for my boys,” one five-star shopper says. “They are always fighting over my marble rolling pin when I’m making cookies. In an effort to spare them from breaking their toes or my beloved rolling pin, I bought these so they can have their own space to work.”
Best Adjustable Rolling Pin: Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings
The Joseph Joseph adjustable rolling pin is geared toward the baker whose task requires preparing uniform dough. The pin is etched with a pastry-width measurement guide and includes four removable discs; by screwing on the appropriate discs on the edge of the pin you’ll raise the rolling surface, creating the required pastry thickness. Use it to roll out pizza, pie crusts, cinnamon roll dough, galettes, cookies, and more.
Over 11,000 shoppers have given this pin a five-star review. They’re obsessed with this pin’s functionality, noting that it’s never been easier to make uniform dough. Plus, shoppers mention the additional markings on the pin are indispensable to roll out accurate depth and length.
“I bought this rolling pin to be able to roll out my dough to the perfect, uniform thickness,” one five-star shopper says. “Before, my cookies would come out with different thicknesses between each cookie, but I don’t have that problem anymore! The guides on the side of the rolling pin help you achieve your perfect thickness so all your cookies come out the same. No more burnt edges and underdone cookies!”
Best Rolling Pin with Designs: Mity Rain Cake Decorating Embossed Rolling Pins
These plastic rolling pins give bakers plenty of design choices. The long body is ideal for rolling across wide lengths of cookie and pie doughs, icing, and fondant. In one easy stroke, you get a beautiful pattern imprinted on the dough. The colored set includes eight engraved patterns, suitable for holidays and occasions like Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and birthdays. Patterns include hearts, roses, daisies, mesh, diamonds, flowers, leaves, and stars.
Hundreds of shoppers adore the versatility of these rolling pins, noting that they’re suitable for pancakes, cookies, and pie crust. Plus many mention that they’re easy to wash—an added bonus.
“Bought as a gift for my teenage niece who has taken an interest in baking,” one shopper writes. “She loved them! Very versatile and easy to use. Can’t wait to see the end result!”
Best Metal Rolling Pin: Ultra Cuisine Professional French Rolling Pin for Baking
Bakers who like freezing their pins before rolling out dough but don’t like the heaviness of marble turn to stainless steel rolling pins. It boasts the same cooling properties of marble, without the added weight, and it’s just as efficient to roll out cookies, pie, fondant, pasta, pizza, tortillas, and dumplings. You can even sense the thickness of the dough thanks to the slightly tapered pin.
Nearly 3,000 shoppers have given the French-style pin a five-star rating, raving about its elegant design and high quality.
“This rolling pin has become one of my favorite culinary tool purchases,” one five-star shopper says. “It is substantial enough to roll out dough with ease without being too heavy to handle. The tapered ends allow for a surprising amount of control. I can see why this style is favored for making pies because of how easily you can pivot as you are rolling.”
Best Nonstick Rolling Pin: Farberware Professional Non-Stick Rolling Pin With Thickness Discs
Rolling out dough with a wood dowel can often lead to sticking, but the nonstick surface on this is designed to thwart that. Constructed from sturdy, nonstick stainless steel, this rolling pin will easily flatten pizza dough and pastry shells—without fear of dough sticking to the surface. Plus, it comes with color-coded discs to help keep dough at a uniform height.
Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have rated the rolling pin five stars, with many noting the convenience of the thickness rings. Plus, several shoppers cite that it’s a great introductory pin for novice bakers.
“I was looking for a rolling pin with some sort of band on it to help me get a consistent thickness,” one shopper writes. “This is a great rolling pin for those who, like me, roll out dough that looks like hiking terrain. This has been a lifesaver and a great way to practice rolling techniques.”
Best Affordable: Nasnaioll Silicone Rolling Pin
For a basic, affordable, option, the Nasnaioll rolling pin easily does the trick. The nonstick surface makes rolling dough and cleanup a breeze, and the secure and sturdy handles ensure you’ll be able to apply maximum pressure without worrying it’ll fall apart. Plus the pin is long enough to press out larger baking items like pizza, bread, and fondant.
Amazon shoppers swear by this rolling pin, with 3,000 reviewers giving it a five-star rating. Many state that it’s the perfect size and would recommend it to both novice and experienced bakers.
“Fantastic, smooth, lightweight rolling pin that’s a joy to use,” one five-star shopper shares. “My old wooden one was shot so I got this. It’s far superior.”