The 9 Best Nonstick Frying Pans for Every Type of Home Cook

The Always Pan from Our Place might be more expensive than other pans, but it’s basically eight cookware pieces in one stylish package. You can use it to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, boil, and, of course, fry. It even comes with a lid, a steamer basket, and a wooden spatula that sits on a built-in spoon rest. The interior features a non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating that makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. The multipurpose pan now comes in six colors (though some frequently sell out) and has racked up over 7,400 reviews. “I am absolutely in love with this pan so far,” said a reviewer. “It is truly nonstick. Food just glides with ease… Not only is it a beautiful pan, but it is lightweight and a great size for cooking a variety of meals.”