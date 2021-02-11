The 9 Best Nonstick Frying Pans for Every Type of Home Cook

Few things are more satisfying than watching a sunny-side up egg effortlessly slip off the lip of a skillet. That's the allure of a nonstick frying pan. It promises to provide an even cook with a painless cleanup. And while stainless steel and cast iron pans can offer slick surfaces for food to easily release from, their specialty is searing food at high temperatures, whereas nonstick pans have special coatings ideal for cooking things like eggs, pancakes, and fish over lower temperatures.
Some people wonder if nonstick pans are safe because health experts found a compound called PFOA to be potentially harmful in the early 2000s. This was used to make PTFE (better known as Teflon) for traditional nonstick coatings. Luckily, because of this discovery, PFOA has since been phased out—though you might want to double-check any old nonstick pans you might have hiding in your kitchen cabinets.
When it comes to buying a new nonstick frying pan, you won't have to worry about finding outmoded chemicals. In fact, many brands pride themselves on their non-toxic alternatives, and there are plenty of options to choose from. From classic kitchen names like Le Creuset to direct-to-consumer brands born in the Instagram era, a variety of nonstick frying pans await, each with their own unique qualities and styles.
Depending on your budget, your cooking habits, and your cabinet space, you can find an efficient and easy-to-clean pan that fits your needs. Keep scrolling to meet nine of the best nonstick frying pans with utterly convincing reviews.
This pan is beloved by professional chefs and home cooks alike. It’s one of Made-In’s best-selling items, likely due to its reasonable price, durable form, and top-notch performance. The nonstick pan has a five-ply construction that provides a slick, non-toxic cooking surface for you to work with. Its long, hollow handles will stay cool even when the pan is hot, and you can put it directly in an oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Ratings from more than 2,400 reviewers give it 4.9 stars overall, and many customers say it cooks well and is easy to clean. “Best nonstick pan I’ve ever bought,” one person wrote.
The Always Pan from Our Place might be more expensive than other pans, but it’s basically eight cookware pieces in one stylish package. You can use it to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, boil, and, of course, fry. It even comes with a lid, a steamer basket, and a wooden spatula that sits on a built-in spoon rest. The interior features a non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating that makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. The multipurpose pan now comes in six colors (though some frequently sell out) and has racked up over 7,400 reviews. “I am absolutely in love with this pan so far,” said a reviewer. “It is truly nonstick. Food just glides with ease… Not only is it a beautiful pan, but it is lightweight and a great size for cooking a variety of meals.”
This hybrid frying pan gives you the best of both nonstick and stainless steel cookware. Its aluminum middle layer allows for consistent heating, while a laser-etched hexagon design creates nonstick ridges that make cleaning a cinch. Aside from having a slippery interior for seamless cooking, the pan is also scratch-resistant, so you can use metal utensils without causing damage. One Hexclad customer calls it “the best nonstick pan ever,” and another said it’s become their “go-to pan.”
The Coated Pan from Material has a history of selling out, and for good reason. It has a copper core surrounded by stainless steel alloy that allows for an even distribution of heat. Plus, a curved lip design lets you easily pour liquids without spilling. It’s also oven-friendly at temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and when tested against ceramic pans in a durability test, The Coated Pan lasted 37 times longer than the competition. Shoppers say the pan works well and looks good doing it. As one put it: “Not too heavy, always super nonstick, and beautiful to look at.”
With 14,600 five-star ratings and 4,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, Ozeri’s nonstick frying pan clearly has a fan base. It gets its nonstick quality from a stone-derived coating made in Germany that’s free of potentially toxic chemicals. A magnetized base and aluminum interior help it heat quickly and evenly, even on induction stoves. Moreover, its silicone handle stays cool and is comfortable to hold. “I’ve owned many frying pans over the years. This is the best yet,” an Amazon reviewer wrote.
When it comes to quality frying pans, it’s hard to beat Sardel’s collection (even Bobby Flay is a fan). Its cookware is made in Italy in partnership with a third-generation family business specializing in steel manufacturing. The nonstick skillet’s coating is infused with stainless steel particles, which gives you even heating and a better sear than typical nonstick pans. The pan also has a “honeycomb” layer that creates a durable surface that won’t hang onto food; a hollow, heat-resistant handle for comfort; and curved edges for easy pouring. Use it to cook delicate eggs, fluffy pancakes, or flaky fish without a tough cleanup. If you need more convincing, you can consult the more than 200 five-star reviews the pan has garnered from happy customers.
Durable, minimalistic, and modern, Caraway’s Fry Pan is a great option. It offers a non-toxic ceramic-coated interior for seamless cooking and cleaning, and it releases up to 60 percent less carbon dioxide than traditional nonstick coatings, making it an eco-friendly alternative. It can also go in the oven at temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. A whopping 8,100 reviewers have awarded the pan a five-star rating. “These are by far the nicest, highest quality pans I have ever purchased. I’m in love with the nonstick, color, and ease of cleaning,” one said. Choose from five stylish colors and get cooking.
You may know Le Creuset for its beloved Dutch ovens, but the French cookware brand also makes nonstick cookware, like this fry pan. Made of triple-reinforced coating that browns and sears food with or without oil, the Toughened Nonstick Pro Fry Pan evenly distributes heat and wipes clean when you’re done. It’s also safe to put in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can go in the dishwasher. You can even use metal utensils on it without causing damage. Shoppers call it “the perfect pan.”
At just $35, this affordable nonstick frying pan is cheaper than many of its competitors; however, it has many of the same qualities. It has a non-toxic ceramic interior that doesn’t require much oil and wipes clean with ease. It’s oven-safe up to 320 degrees Fahrenheit and is dishwasher-safe. Plus, it’s scratch-resistant, even if you use metal utensils. “Eggs and other foods slide right off the pan and onto the plate,” said a five-star reviewer. “It heats up quickly and is super easy to clean.”