The Best Non-Toxic Cookware Brands, According to Thousands of Online Shoppers
If you put so much care and thought into purchasing ingredients free of chemicals and toxins, shouldn't your cookware be held to the same standard? The Food and Drug Administration has conducted studies that prove that high levels of toxic chemicals from the wrong nonstick cookware can enter our food supply and cause long-term damage.
These chemicals, known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), were commonly found in many Teflon and nonstick pans but are now being phased out of production. Fortunately, today there are many non-toxic cookware brands available for every home cook's purposes.
To help you figure out which non-toxic pots and pans are best for you, we did the research for you and listened to customers who have bought and cooked with these items. According to glowing reports and high ratings, these brands are the best non-toxic cookware to buy now.
Best All Around: Cuisinart Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
If you are going to splurge on a complete set of pots and pans, take the advice of thousands of online shoppers who have consistently given Cuisinart stainless steel cookware a five-star rating. Customers love the fact that these pots and pans contain no harmful chemicals, are oven-safe up to 500° Fahrenheit, and are also dishwasher-safe. Each piece features tapered rims that help prevent unwanted dripping and are equipped with 'Cool Grip' handles that help prevent burns. One reviewer noted that she "…finally recycled my odd assortment of cookware gathered over the years. After reading a lot about toxins in other cookware, I also tossed out any nonstick items in favor of these gorgeous professional-grade cookware." Another reviewer wrote that "These pieces heat evenly, are heavy and durable, and because they are pro-grade, food does NOT stick."
Best in Glass: Pyrex Basic Dishes
Pyrex has been a go-to brand for glass baking products since the brand launched in the early 1900s. Glass is a naturally non-toxic cookware material and the baking dishes are also non-porous, so odors and stains won't seep into them as you cook your food. Pyrex cookware is dishwasher-safe and safe to use in the microwave, oven, fridge, and freezer. The easy-grab handles and lids offer a comfortable and safe grip and the food storage containers and lids nest and stack to save space in your kitchen pantry. Called "an essential kitchen tool" by one reviewer, another wrote, "This set is a must have for cooking casseroles." Home cooks also love the fact that the measurement and care instructions are ingrained right in the middle of the pan.
Best Cast Iron: Lodge Cast Iron Skillet
If you have been cooking for any length of time, you don't need an online review to convince you of the many benefits of cast iron cooking. Every Southern baker can tout the exceptional durability and superior heat retention of her favorite cast iron skillet. This cookware allows you to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, and fry a variety of different foods. It is seasoned with oil for a "natural, easy-release finish" that makes the pan easy to hand-wash. You can know purchase cast iron skillets with a protective silicone handle holder, so you won't get burned while you're cooking. One happy reviewer wrote that "After 40 years of trying to find quality nonstick pans I realize cast-iron is the way to cook anything and everything with ease and not worry about ingesting toxic chemicals."
Best Stainless Steel Individual Piece: All-Clad D3 Stainless Cookware
For an all-purpose fry pan, this All-Clad skillet is the perfect choice. This kitchen staple featuring a flat base and flared, mid-sized sides that allow for easy flipping and tossing. Secured with riveted stainless-steel handles to ensure a safe grip and to add a bit of style, the fry pan comes with a matching stainless-steel lid. "This pan is built!" exclaimed one shopper. "The high-quality stainless steel and thick bottom means it is sturdy enough to cook food evenly." All-Clad cookware is easy to clean, and cooks happily report that their skillets aren't plagued with problems mentioned with other brands, such as pitting and discoloration. A reviewer claimed to be so impressed with the quality of her skillet that she is considering buying a complete set.
Best Enameled Option: Le Creuset Round French Oven
This popular enameled cast-iron French Oven is certainly an investment, but it's worth the price. Le Creuset cookware is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Long recognized for its strength and durability, cast iron is the prime material for slow-cooking, braising, and roasting, thanks to its ability to maintain even and consistent heat. The enameled Dutch oven needs no seasoning, and it's suitable for both stove-top and oven use.
While it is not nonstick, customers say it is easy to clean and resistant to stains and odors. "I've lusted after a Le Creuset Dutch Oven for years, but never purchased one because they are so expensive," wrote one reviewer. "I've been using mine for a few weeks, and it's better than I imagined it could be! I use it for almost everything. It's heavy, beautiful, and it makes meals and cooking feel decadent. I've already ordered a skillet to add to my collection."