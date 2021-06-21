Lodge Cast Iron Cookware Is Up to 50 Percent Off on Amazon Right Now
Every professional and home cook knows that the right cast iron cookware in your kitchen can become the best sous chef you could ever need. The only issue? Those essentials usually come at a price. That's why waiting for a major shopping event is the best time to stock up. So get out your wallets, because Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially here. And there are thousands of kitchen deals to shop right this second, including some serious discounts on Lodge cast iron cookware-a.k.a. one of the most popular cooking brands on the market. You don't want to miss out.
When it comes to cast iron, keep in mind that it's a total investment. While it's on the pricier side, cast iron cookware will last forever. Literally long enough to pass on to the next generation, and that's why Lodge's cast iron cookware is one of the best things to grill, bake, or sauté in. The reviews don't lie-there are thousands of them on best-selling items like Lodge's gorgeous enameled cast iron Dutch oven, casserole pan, and double Dutch oven. With an Amazon Prime membership, you can save up to 48 percent on these items while they're in stock.
If you're planning to grill up some veggies or steaks, take a peek at the Lodge cast iron reversible grill and griddle for 50 percent off or Lodge's 10.25-inch pre-seasoned skillet for 43 percent off. Both are amazing at providing even heat distribution to get that sear just how you like it.
For those on a health kick, check out Lodge's rectangular cast iron grill press. It removes unwanted grease and fat from burger patties and chicken and is currently on sale for just $21. And we can't forget the brand's cast iron 14-inch wok that's perfect for stir-fry and fried rice. Yum. The discount is also enticing, giving you 23 percent off the original price.
If you've been looking for the best cast iron staples at a supremely great price, browse through this list of the best Lodge Prime Day deals now before the two-day event ends at 11:59 p.m. June 22.
Best Lodge Dutch Oven and Casserole Pan Deals
- Lodge 5-Quart Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $49.90 (orig. $64)
- Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $69.99 (orig. $115)
- Lodge 3.6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Casserole Pan, $69.90 (orig. $90)
Best Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Deals
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $15.28 (orig. $26.68)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $25.47 (orig. $59.80)
- Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle with Easy-Grip Handle, $15.22 (orig. $33.18)
Best Lodge Cast Iron Cookware and Accessory Deals
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Press, $19.90 (orig. $27.50)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Wok, $65.16 (orig. $85)
- Lodge Cast Iron Camp Dutch Oven, $64.90 (orig. $93)