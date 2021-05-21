The Best Knife Sets That Deserve a Spot in Your Kitchen
Knives are one of the most used items in your kitchen, so when it's time to purchase a new set, picking the right one is more important that you might think. These top-rated knife sets are sure to become one of your new favorite reasons to cook. These are the knife sets that have risen to the top of the list based on thousands of customer reviews. Each of the best-selling knife sets featured here has unique qualities that make it a best seller.
When looking for the right knife set to add to your kitchen, you'll want to consider your budget, where you want to store your knives, if you want them to be dishwasher safe, and what tasks you will most often use them for. Whether you're ready to invest in a knife set that will last you for years to come or are looking for an affordable option that will still get the job done, you can snag a new knife set starting at just $18.99.
Here are the best knife sets you can buy in 2021:
Best Overall Knife Set: Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set
Best Budget-Friendly Knife Set: Farberware 22-Piece Triple Rivet High-Carbon Stainless Steel Cutlery Set
Amazon's Choice Knife Set: Home Hero Stainless Steel 17 Piece Knife Set with Block
Best Nonstick Knife Set: Cuisinart 12 Piece Color Knife Set with Blade Guards
Best Stainless Steel Knife Set: Farberware Stamped 15-Piece High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
Best Knife Set with Built-In Sharpener: McCook 14 Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Self Sharpening Kitchen Knife Set
Best Self-Sharpening Knife Set: Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 15-Pc. Cutlery Knife Block Set
Best Splurge-Worthy Knife Set: Chicago Cutlery Insignia II 18-Piece Knife Block Set
Best Steak Knife Set: SKY LIGHT Steak Knives, Set of 4
Best Overall Knife Set: Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set
This knife set from Cuisinart is the perfect combination of quality, price, and durability. It includes six knife styles for cutting including a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife, and a bird's beak paring knife as well as six steak knives. Hollow handles make these Cuisinart knives lightweight while the ergonomic design makes them comfortable to use. Plus, they're dishwasher safe for easy cleanup after each use. The set has received over 12,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
BUY IT: $79.95; amazon.com
Best Budget-Friendly Knife Set: Farberware 22-Piece Triple Rivet High-Carbon Stainless Steel Cutlery Set
These knives are crafted from high-carbon stainless steel with Faberware's 'Never Needs Sharpening' technology for long-lasting cutting ability. In addition to six styles of cuttings knives and six steak knives, this set also includes kitchen scissors, three spatulas, and a set of measuring spoons. Knives should be hand-washed to ensure they continue to perform at their best. This budget-friendly pick is great for first apartments, college students, or those who may be new to spending time in the kitchen.
BUY IT: $18.99; amazon.com
Amazon’s Choice Knife Set: Home Hero Stainless Steel 17 Piece Knife Set with Block
With over 11,000 five-star reviews, this knife set has earned the number one spot on the Amazon best-sellers list. It includes 13 knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a quality knife sharpener, and a modern acrylic stand to hold them all. One reviewer said, " If you are having doubts, don't. Just go for it! It's a great, affordable product that looks beautiful on your kitchen counter."
BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com
Best Nonstick Knife Set: Cuisinart 12 Piece Color Knife Set with Blade Guards
The ceramic, nonstick coating on these Cuisinart knives makes chopping easier and faster. Jewel-toned colors can help you color-code during the food prepping process to help reduce the risk of cross contamination. Each knife comes with a matching blade cover and they can be stored in a drawer if you prefer not to keep your knives out on the counter.
BUY IT: $19.87; amazon.com
Best Stainless Steel Knife Set: Farberware Stamped 15-Piece High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
High carbon stainless steel helps the blades of these Faberware knives stay sharper for longer than traditional stainless steel. The handles have a satin finish which creates a comfortable grip for controlled cutting. Knives should be hand-washed and dried immediately for best results. Reviewers love the way the knives look when they're sitting on the counter.
BUY IT: from $37.75; amazon.com
Best Knife Set with Built-In Sharpener: McCook 14 Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Self Sharpening Kitchen Knife Set
A built-in sharpener will allow you to touch up the sharpness of your knives quickly before or after each use. Taper grind edge technology helps knives easily re-sharpen and provides optimum sharpness for effective and precise cutting. Reviewers agree that the quality of this set is a steal for the price. "Quit looking at all the other knife sets and purchase these! I am very impressed!" said one satisfied customer.
BUY IT: $58.98; amazon.com
Best Self-Sharpening Knife Set: Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 15-Pc. Cutlery Knife Block Set
Make sure your knives are always sharp and ready to cut each time you reach for them with this self-sharpening knife set. Built-in ceramic sharpeners fine-tune the knives each time they're placed in the corresponding slot on the wooden block. The high carbon content of the knives also allows them to resist discoloration and staining more effectively than other standard cutlery. Each piece in the set also comes with Calphalon's Full Lifetime Warranty.
BUY IT: from $179.99; amazon.com
Best Splurge-Worthy Knife Set: Chicago Cutlery Insignia II 18-Piece Knife Block Set
This 18-piece set from Chicago Cutlery has everything a home chef needs to prep and cut food with ease. Blades are made to resist staining and rusting when properly maintained. A full tang construction, which means the blade runs the length of the knife, offers all the strength you need to cut precisely and effectively.
BUY IT: $149.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Best Steak Knife Set: SKY LIGHT Steak Knives, Set of 4
The straight edge stainless steel blade on these steak knives, unlike serrated knives, provides a smooth cut on meats and won't create tears or rough edges. An upward curve at the top of the knife also makes separating the meat from the bone easier to do. They're also dishwasher safe and made to resist stains and corrosion. One reviewer shared that they "cut steak like butter."
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com