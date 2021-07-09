The Best Insulated Tumblers To Keep Your Drinks At the Right Temperature Until the Very Last Sip
When you brew a hot cup of coffee or pour a cold glass of iced sweet tea, you want to be able to enjoy it to the last drop. The latter can sometimes be hard to achieve, especially during the heat waves that come along with Southern summers. Enter insulted tumblers. They aim to keep your drink of choice at the desired temperature for hours so you can relish every sip. When shopping for the right insulated tumbler for you, consider what features are most important to you and what kind of drink you'll be using it for. According to customer reviews, these are the best insulated tumblers you can buy in 2021 to keep your favorite drinks hot and cold.
Best Overall Insulated Tumbler: Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Flip Lid
Best Insulted Tumbler with Handle: YETI Rambler 14 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug with Lid
Best Insulted Tumbler with Straw: BEAST 20oz Stainless Steel Cup with 2 Straws
Best Insulated Tumbler for Wine: BrüMate Uncork'd XL 14oz Wine Glass Tumbler With Splash-proof Lid
Best Insulted Tumbler for Coffee: YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler, Stainless Steel, Vacuum Insulated with MagSlider Lid
Prettiest Insulated Tumbler: Rifle Paper Co. Tumbler
Best Budget-Friendly Tumbler: CIVAGO 20oz Tumbler with Lid and Straw
Best Spillproof Insulated Tumbler: Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Best Overall Insulated Tumbler: Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Flip Lid
BUY IT: from $18.99; amazon.com
With over 40,000 customer reviews, there is no shortage of praises for this Simple Modern tumbler. It's also the number one best-seller on Amazon in the category of insulated tumblers. Available in four size options, each tumbler comes with a straw lid and flip lid so you can comfortably drink both hot and cold drinks.
Best Insulted Tumbler with Handle: YETI Rambler 14 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug with Lid
BUY IT: $29.99; yeti.com
This double-wall vacuum-insulated mug keeps the contents warm or cold while also protecting your hands from the inside temperature. A handle also adds some extra support for carrying. The Magslider lid will help keep heat in or can be opened to help drinks cool down faster. Both the mug and lid are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Best Insulted Tumbler with Straw: BEAST 20oz Stainless Steel Cup with 2 Straws
BUY IT: $23; amazon.com
Not only does this insulated tumbler include two straws, one straight and one curved, but it also includes a brush specifically made to help keep them clean. A powder coating gives the tumbler a smooth, sweat-free finish that won't rust or scratch. Plus, it will fit comfortably is most cup holders.
Best Insulated Tumbler for Wine: BrüMate Uncork'd XL 14oz Wine Glass Tumbler With Splash-proof Lid
BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com
Brumate's signature BevGuard technology will make sure the last sip is just as cold (or hot) as the first. A non-slip base helps to prevent spills while a locking lid helps keep unwanted pests from entering your cup. Plus, the 14-ounce capacity allows it to hold a half bottle of wine.
Best Insulted Tumbler for Coffee: YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler, Stainless Steel, Vacuum Insulated with MagSlider Lid
BUY IT: $29.98; amazon.com
Never sip lukewarm coffee again, thanks to the Yeti Rambler. Available in 28 colors, each tumbler has a durable coat that helps you grip it easier and won't fade, peel, or crack. The body is made with doubled-walled 18/8 stainless steel for unparalleled insulation and durability.
Prettiest Insulated Tumbler: Rifle Paper Co. Tumbler
BUY IT: $34.95; riflepaperco.com
Florida-based Rifle Paper Co. is known for their beautiful, colorful floral patterns. In addition to being pretty, the tumblers are also functional keeping drinks chilled for 9 hours or warm for 3 hours.
Best Budget-Friendly Tumbler: CIVAGO 20oz Tumbler with Lid and Straw
BUY IT: $10.39; amazon.com
Available in solid colors as well as fun patterns, this budget-friendly option comes with both a lid and straw. One reviewer shared that this inexpensive tumbler has the "Look and feel of a much more expensive thermal cup." It is recommended that it be washed by hand for best results.
Best Spillproof Insulated Tumbler: Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug
BUY IT: $11.59; amazon.com
Avoid stains from drinking on-the-go with Contigo's Autoseal technology that prevents spills and leaks. Sip your drink with the push of a button that seals when you're not drinking. You can also lock the button while traveling to avoid accidents. It keeps liquids hot for up to 5 hours and cold for up to 12.