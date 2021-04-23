Digital Meat Thermometer
These Are the 10 Best Meat Thermometers, According to Grilling Enthusiasts
They take the guesswork out of cooking everything from burgers to chicken wings.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Grill aficionados know that if there's one thing you need to cook up the juiciest and crispiest meats, it's a proper grill thermometer.
The best grill thermometers take the guesswork out of grilling by providing an accurate reading of the internal temperature of whatever you're cooking. With one of these tools, you no longer have to eyeball your food or cut into it to see if it's done; the temperature will confirm that for you. And if you opt for a wireless or Bluetooth grill thermometer, you don't even have to hover over the grill while you wait. Instead, you can simply let your thermometer alert you when the food is done while you wait inside or entertain your backyard BBQ guests.
Whether you choose an instant read grill thermometer that quickly takes the temperature of a piece of meat when inserted or a meat thermometer with probes that stay inserted throughout cooking, you're sure to get an accurate reading that results in a perfectly cooked piece of meat. Take a look at 10 of the best options below:
- Best Overall: ThermoPro Large LCD Digital Grill Thermometer
- Best Wireless: Yummly Smart Digital Meat Thermometer
- Best Instant Read: Weber Instant Read Meat Thermometer
- Best ThermoPro: ThermoPro Wireless Remote Meat Thermometer
- Best for Smoker: Dozyant Smoker Pit Thermometer
- Best Probe: Inkbird Bluetooth Meat Thermometer
- Most Durable: Powlaken Instant Read Meat Thermometer
- Best Bluetooth: NutriChef Bluetooth Wireless Digital Thermometer
- Best Splurge: Traeger Wood-Fired Grills Digital Pro Controller Meat Thermometer
- Best Budget: ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
To help you find the best grill thermometers, we combed through thousands of customer reviews from Amazon and Wayfair and identified 10 top-rated thermometers so you can navigate grilling season with ease. Keep scrolling to shop these customer-favorite grill thermometers.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Overall: ThermoPro Large LCD Digital Grill Thermometer
This grill thermometer has it all: digital capabilities, a stainless steel probe, and precise temperature readings. Designed with temperature presets that meet USDA standard food temperatures, this grill thermometer takes all of the guess-and-checking out of the grilling process. Simply program the digital timer to your desired setting and insert the probe and wire into a piece of meat (both can withstand temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit), and an alarm will go off when the food reaches the correct temperature. This grill thermometer also has a magnetic backing that allows it to stick onto your grill for easy access and storage. It’s no wonder it’s racked up more than 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Credit: Courtesy of Wayfair
Best Wireless: Yummly Smart Digital Meat Thermometer
If you’re looking for a wireless grill thermometer, this smart thermometer is hard to beat. Set the sleek device to either a preprogrammed setting or adjust it to your preferred final temperature and then monitor it from your phone. You can also program it to notify you when it’s time to flip your food, adjust the heat, or let meat rest. “This is perfect for outdoor grilling or dinner parties,” said one reviewer. “It allows you to keep an eye on your meat while giving you complete freedom to entertain [or] make other dishes.”
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Instant Read: Weber Instant Read Meat Thermometer
A no-frills design and convenient size earned this instant read grill thermometer from Weber a high overall rating from customers. Amazon reviewers praise it for being quick and straightforward. It provides accurate results “in just seconds,” one customer wrote, adding that the large digital display is “easy to read” and the shape is “easy to handle.” Use it to read temperatures up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best ThermoPro: ThermoPro Wireless Remote Meat Thermometer
The dual probes on this Thermopro grill thermometer make it one of the brand’s best models. You can use one probe to monitor the internal temperature of meat while another reads the smoker temperature. Plus, the accompanying wireless digital monitor makes it easy to check in on your meats from up to 300 feet away, and it will alert you once it reaches the preset temperature. “Knowing the internal temperature of the meat without having to open up the smoker and take periodic readings was great,” a customer said. “I don't know how I have been running my smoker without this for so long.”
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best for Smoker: Dozyant Smoker Pit Thermometer
When it comes to outdoor grilling, you can’t go wrong with a dial meat thermometer for a smoker. You can easily install this stainless steel smoker thermometer on the outside of your grill, and it will provide an easy-to-read display so you always know what temperature your grill pit is at. Amazon customers give this smoker thermometer top marks for being durable and budget-friendly.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Probe: Inkbird Bluetooth Meat Thermometer
If you plan to grill multiple meats, then this four-probe meat thermometer is your best bet. Whether you want to use all four probes to monitor the temperatures of various meats at once or reserve one for tracking the ambient temperature of your grill, this thermometer is versatile and convenient for a variety of grilling situations. Customers are impressed by the long battery life of this thermometer, which proves to be convenient for slow cooking.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Most Durable: Powlaken Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Backed by over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this top-rated instant read meat thermometer is sure to become a staple in your kitchen. Not only does it have a conveniently collapsible rotating probe, but it’s also waterproof, so it’s easy to clean and safe to use outdoors no matter the elements. “This is one of the best cooking thermometers I have ever used,” said one customer. “It is very accurate and has a good size handle, so your hand is safely away from the heat.”
Credit: Courtesy of Wayfair
Best Bluetooth: NutriChef Bluetooth Wireless Digital Thermometer
The smart capabilities of this digital Bluetooth meat thermometer make it one of the more convenient options you’ll find. You can either set up the digital tabletop console to monitor your meat temperature from afar or set up the app to track the progress on your phone. Either way, you’ll receive an alert on your phone when the meat has reached your preset temperature. And even though it only comes with two probes, this Bluetooth grill thermometer is equipped for up to six if you choose to purchase more separately.
Credit: Courtesy of Wayfair
Best Splurge: Traeger Wood-Fired Grills Digital Pro Controller Meat Thermometer
If you own a Traeger grill, it only makes sense to equip it with a complementary meat thermometer. This grill thermometer is only compatible with the Traeger Pro Series, Elite Series, and Town & Travel Series models; however, it may be worth the splurge if you already have one of these grills. It comes with two probes and an easy-to-read digital control panel, and you can use it for everything from smoking to searing at up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Budget: ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
At under $10, the value of this instant read grill thermometer is hard to beat. It has more than 14,500 five-star reviews, and many praise this ThermoPro thermometer for being a simple and convenient tool that provides quick and accurate results. All you need is one AAA battery and you’re ready to grill with confidence. It even has an internal temperature chart printed right on the body of the device for seamless cooking. “It's so easy to use that you will find yourself checking the internal temperature on everything,” one customer said.