Available in six fun colors, Le Creuset's round 1-quart Dutch oven has superior heat distribution and retention. "This is now my second-most used Le Creuset pot that I own," raved one Amazon 5-star reviewer. "It is very small and perfect for browning butter, making a glaze or heating soup for one. I reach for it all the time to do little tasks that I used to have to haul out a bigger pan for. It heats quickly and evenly and is easy to clean. I find it incredibly useful, and it is beautiful on my stove as well. If you love to cook and bake, this is a very worthwhile purchase."



BUY IT: $154.95; amazon.com