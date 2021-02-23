The 10 Best Dinnerware Sets for Serving Up Supper in Style

If you're like us, the right dinnerware can make all the difference when it comes to creating the perfect meal. Whether it's a solo night in front of the TV, a fancy dinner date, or a casual outdoor family picnic, the plates, bowls, and platters you serve your food on help set the mood for any occasion.
However, a good dinnerware set should do more than just look pretty. It should be practical (not too heavy), durable (no one likes a chipped plate), and, most importantly, easy to clean (who has time for scrubbing?). Your dinnerware should also be versatile, so you can easily add on or replace pieces as your family grows or if something breaks.
If you've found yourself in the market for a new dinnerware set in 2021, a few questions probably come to mind. How many plates do I really need? Should I go for stoneware or porcelain? Who makes the best dinnerware sets? And, of course, what's my budget?
We recently scoured the internet in search of the best dinnerware sets to fit a wide range of price points and styles. We looked at hundreds of customer reviews and found that most buyers prefer sets that include large dinner plates, smaller salad plates, and bowls for serving cereal, pasta, soup, or a few scoops of ice cream. And there are plenty of options to choose from.
Here are the 10 best dinnerware sets you can buy online, according to customer reviews:
Our picks include top-rated sets from brands like Casafina, Gibson, and Better Homes & Gardens, as well as the best budget option and the best splurge for your fanciest dinner parties.
Gibson is an industry-leading producer of houseware products based out of Los Angeles. Over the last four decades, it’s earned a reputation for creating stylish and durable goods. With over 18,000 reviews on Amazon, this 16-piece dinnerware set by Gibson gives you everything you need for four people, including 11-inch dinner plates, 8.25-inch salad or dessert plates, 31-ounce cereal bowls, and 12-ounce mugs. Available in an assortment of colors, including gray, red, green, and teal, these dinnerware pieces are made using a double reactive glaze technique, which fuses colors to create a final product with superior vibrance and quality. The dishes are also dishwasher- and microwave-safe. “We are extremely pleased with our purchase. These dishes are beautiful! The colors and shading from piece to piece are consistent with no scratches on the surface,” said one happy customer.
Not only do white plates fit nicely into just about any style home, but they also allow your food to take center stage. White dinnerware is a blank canvas that lets the colors of your ingredients pop for a unique presentation every time. This 16-piece set by Euro Ceramica comes with service for four, including 10-inch dinner plates, 8-inch salad plates, 6-inch cereal bowls, and shallow 7-inch bowls that are ideal for soup. This set got top customer marks for its chip-resistant material (professional-grade porcelain) and because it’s oven-safe at temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Bonus: Euro Ceramica sells a wide variety of white serveware that accents this set well.
If you’ve got your heart set on a high-quality porcelain dinnerware set, consider this option by Wayfair Basics. The 16-piece set includes service for four with 10.5-inch dinner plates, 7.5-inch salad plates, 7-inch bowls, and 12-ounce mugs. Each piece is made from high-quality, scratch-resistant porcelain and features a glossy finish accented by a double striped border for a hint of color. Porcelain is a favorite material for dinnerware because it looks lightweight and delicate but is quite durable. Plus, like most porcelain options, these plates are dishwasher- and microwave-safe. “This set was perfect for my daughter’s new apartment,” one satisfied customer wrote. “The quality is very good; the price was amazing and the design fits with everything.”
Stoneware is another popular material for dinnerware. It’s typically a little thicker than other options and has a look that’s not as delicate or refined as porcelain. It’s extremely durable and tolerant to high temperatures (don’t be afraid to stick it in the oven). A set like this one by Sango is a great option for those who have rustic, farmhouse decor. Featuring a beautiful palette of earthy colors (denim, rust, mushroom, and cream), this set includes service for four, with 10.75-inch dinner plates, 8-inch salad plates, 19-ounce cereal bowls, and 13-ounce berry bowls. Customers love that these plates are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, stackable, BPA-free, and certified by the National Sanitation Foundation, a non-profit organization that sets the standards for food safety and sanitation to promote public health.
If you’re looking for a dinnerware set you can use every day, check out this option from Pfaltzgraff. In addition to high marks from nearly 2,000 satisfied Amazon customers, this set has 14-ounce mugs—a must for anyone who enjoys their morning coffee or tea. The dinnerware set with service for four also includes 11-inch dinner plates, 8-inch salad plates, and 6-inch soup or cereal bowls. The durable stoneware features a subtle scroll pattern accented by dark markings to give it an aged, worn look. It's a lovely option for anyone who prefers their plating to fit into both casual and elegant home decor styles yet still show off a little personality.
Those who love clean, modern design might consider this option by Casafina. Priced at just under $200, it’s one of the more expensive options on our list, but customers agree that these pieces, which are handcrafted by artisans in Portugal, are worth it. Each plate, bowl, and mug is constructed from durable stoneware and finished with a smooth, glossy glaze. They also get extra points for being microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Can we also talk about the selection of swoon-worthy colors? From cream to blush to navy, choosing your favorite will be the most difficult part of this purchase. “I’ve been looking for a long time and am very glad I settled on these,” one customer wrote. “They’re just right in weight and size, and their simplicity suits my home. The dark gray actually makes food stand out and look appetizing.”
When it comes to dinner plates, who says that round is your only option? Square plates can be a more efficient use of space in small kitchens and when serving starters or sides like sushi, tapas, crackers, and cheese. A square shape is also a good choice for serving larger entrees, like a big cut of steak or fish, because the food is less likely to hang off the edges. And since round plates tend to be the go-to, choosing a square dinnerware set is a little unexpected. We love this option by Better Homes & Gardens because it perfectly blends two classic elements—a white color and 100 percent porcelain material—with a more modern square design. It comes with everything you need for four people, including 10.9-inch dinner plates, 8.6-inch salad plates, and 14-ounce mugs. Customers love that these pieces are microwave- and oven-safe in temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and can go in the dishwasher for a super easy cleanup.
A beautiful dinnerware set doesn’t have to break the bank. Just ask the hundreds of satisfied Amazon reviewers who purchased this 16-piece dinnerware set by Safdie & Co. Like the other options on our list, this set comes with service for four, including dinner plates, salad plates, bowls, and mugs. High-quality porcelain ensures the dishes are durable and safe to put in the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. Moreover, the gray and white marbled design is elegant and modern and would pair nicely with gold-colored flatware.
Whether you’re looking for a dinnerware set that can serve a crowd or simply like to have backup options for pieces that might break, this 40-piece option by Mikasa is a great choice. Priced at $200, it has everything you need to serve dinner for eight, including 11-inch dinner plates, 9-inch salad plates, 6-inch cereal bowls, 4-inch fruit bowls, and 14-ounce mugs. Each piece is made of chip-resistant white bone china that’s safe to put in the oven, dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. “This is our everyday china,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s simple, stylish, and lightweight, and it can be dressed up for more elegant affairs.”
Gather your friends and family around the table for a laid-back meal with this dinnerware set from HomeVss. It features 16 pieces (service for four people), including dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls made from sturdy stoneware that’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe. It can even go from the oven to the freezer with ease. Plus, it’s available in a wide range of colors to fit most styles. One customer wrote, “I have gotten so many compliments on this set. The plates are great sizes.” Another happy buyer said, “Nice and heavy and very pretty. I recommend this company completely.”
Busy families have different needs when it comes to dinnerware. Sure, you want something stylish, but you also need dinnerware that’s kid-friendly. In other words, you’ll need dishes that are tough enough to withstand all the elements, whether you’re serving poolside snacks or having a patio picnic. That’s why we love this option from Cambridge. Unlike the other sets on our list, this one includes everything you need for a family of four, with plastic dinner plates, bowls, and cups. They’re safe to put on the top rack of the dishwasher for easy cleanup and stackable to save space in busy kitchens. Most importantly, they’re made of durable plastic to survive kitchen traffic and even the most rambunctious toddlers and pets. At just $17 per set, you can buy plenty of backups without breaking the bank.