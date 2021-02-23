The 10 Best Dinnerware Sets for Serving Up Supper in Style

When it comes to dinner plates, who says that round is your only option? Square plates can be a more efficient use of space in small kitchens and when serving starters or sides like sushi, tapas, crackers, and cheese. A square shape is also a good choice for serving larger entrees, like a big cut of steak or fish, because the food is less likely to hang off the edges. And since round plates tend to be the go-to, choosing a square dinnerware set is a little unexpected. We love this option by Better Homes & Gardens because it perfectly blends two classic elements—a white color and 100 percent porcelain material—with a more modern square design. It comes with everything you need for four people, including 10.9-inch dinner plates, 8.6-inch salad plates, and 14-ounce mugs. Customers love that these pieces are microwave- and oven-safe in temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and can go in the dishwasher for a super easy cleanup.