10 Compact Grills That'll Turn a Small Space into a Countertop Cookout

If you daydream of a big, spacious kitchen or a yard with a family-sized grill worthy of every neighborhood BBQ, join the club. Even though the internet may be teeming with images that suggest everyone lives in paradise, most us are living a much smaller reality. But tiny kitchens and small patios can’t stand in the way of a sizzling summer BBQ. These days countertop grills can deliver a juicy burger or flavorful corn on the cob that will rival dad’s grilling skills.

Small enough to fit on your countertop, these gadgets deliver big flavor for grilling classics, like chicken, burgers, vegetables, and more. Dishwasher-safe, removable plates make cleanup simple on some models. Plus, most also work as a panini press for the perfect lunchtime sandwich.

Ready to get grilling? Rain or shine, these are the best countertop grills and panini presses this year.