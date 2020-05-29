10 Compact Grills That'll Turn a Small Space into a Countertop Cookout
If you daydream of a big, spacious kitchen or a yard with a family-sized grill worthy of every neighborhood BBQ, join the club. Even though the internet may be teeming with images that suggest everyone lives in paradise, most us are living a much smaller reality. But tiny kitchens and small patios can’t stand in the way of a sizzling summer BBQ. These days countertop grills can deliver a juicy burger or flavorful corn on the cob that will rival dad’s grilling skills.
Small enough to fit on your countertop, these gadgets deliver big flavor for grilling classics, like chicken, burgers, vegetables, and more. Dishwasher-safe, removable plates make cleanup simple on some models. Plus, most also work as a panini press for the perfect lunchtime sandwich.
Ready to get grilling? Rain or shine, these are the best countertop grills and panini presses this year.
Hamilton Beach Steak Lover's Indoor Grill
BUY IT: $49.99, homedepot.com
It's built into its name for a reason. This countertop grill is made for steaks and grill marks galore. For easy cleaning, use a damp cloth while the plates are still warm.
Cuisinart Griddler Five
BUY IT: $99.95, williams-sonoma.com
You'll forget why anyone ever grilled outside with this multitasker. You can set the exact temperate on a digital screen for error free grilling and even switch it to work as a griddle. Plus, the plates are dishwasher-safe.
T-fal OptiGrill Indoor Grill
BUY IT: $117.99, target.com
Cooking for two? This countertop gadget is all you need. The tech-savy cooker is able to sense the amount and thickness of the food you're cooking and adjust the temperature for your most precise grilling yet.
De'Longhi Livenza All-Day Grill
BUY IT: $299.95, crateandbarrel.com
This model is worth the splurge. It comes with all of the bells and whistles. You can grill, griddle, waffle, and even broil before tossing the dish-washer safe plates into the wash for quick clean up.
Chefman Smokeless Indoor Grill
BUY IT: $29.99, target.com
An easy buy, this smoke-free kitchen tool uses a water tray to instantly cool any grease that falls on it, preventing it from sticking to the tray or from smoking.
Elite Indoor Electric Grill
BUY IT: $31.99, bestbuy.com
Five-adjustable temperature control settings let you cook on your countertop however you please. Plus, a detachable power cord makes storage easy.
Zojirushi Indoor Grill with Temperature Control
BUY IT: $90.47, homedepot.com
You'll practically feel like you're grilling outdoors with this open-top cooker. Expect grill marks and great meats and veggies from a precise heating element that's built directly into the grill.
Breville Smart Grill & Griddle
BUY IT: $299.95, williams-sonoma.com
Feature upgrades that ensure top-notch cooking make this elevated price tag worth the splurge. A griddle and a grill, this countertop tool heats evenly, quickly, and automatically reacts to temperature drops when cold food hits the plates.
George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill
BUY IT: $66.99, target.com
Put it on your counter or bring it out to the patio, this indoor/outdoor grill lets you cook where you please thanks to its removable grill stand.
DeLonghi Perfecto Healthy Indoor Grill
BUY IT: $59.95, homedepot.com
An embedded grill plate that distributes heat evenly to avoid any overly hot or cold spots and a detachable adjustable thermostat ensure you'll cook that steak just right on this small indoor grill.